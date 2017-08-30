Rungvisai agreed to and is set for a part two against Gonzalez, aptly dubbed “Super Fly.”

Gonzalez will re-engage with Rungvisai and look to win back both his belt and the top fighter spot in the world…

In March of this year, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez saw his stock fall from a No. 1 pound-for-pound rank in the sport of boxing, besting Gennady Golovkin and Andre Ward for No. 1 honors, down in the mythical poll, with a pristine record forever tainted and a title lost after engaging against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai over 12 rounds in defense of his WBC super flyweight title.

In the affair, the Thailand native knocked down the undefeated Gonzalez in the first round and the best fist thrower in the sport had to battle back into the fight through cuts above both eyes from an accidental head butts in the third and sixth frames. Gonzalez was bloodied and gamely traded with Rungvisai throughout the exhilarating twelve-round barnburner.

Many viewers that tuned into the Madison Square Garden event thought Gonzalez battled back enough to retrain his title in a bout which turned into the classic, bruising battle of attrition that had its most ardent fans glued to the screens in appreciation of solid boxing, an edge of your seat back and forth for the pro-Cotto title fight types versus May-Mac circus viewers.

However, the judges in New York saw it a majority decision at 114-112 twice and 113-113 even for Rungvisai in what was a strong candidate for 2016 Fight of The Year honors. The win, which likely will win the award for Upset of the Year, gained Rungvisai fame in his country and a visit with his nation’s Prime Minister.

“Everything changed from the moment I touched Thailand soil,” said Rungvisai of his MD win over Gonzalez. “Since it was such a historical victory, we have been receiving a lot of attention and support from the public and all media.

“Not too long ago, I was a garbage collector searching for food from the garbage on difficult days, but I fought my way to be the world champion through countless hours in the gym. I hope I was able to set an example to the youth that we can change our destiny through hard work and determination.”

No matter the debated result, Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs) fought his socks off in his upset effort on March 18, 2017, and it’s not hard to imagine Thailand’s finest giving 100% in front of a sold-out, action hungry Southern California crowd in the outdoor tennis stadium where five of the last ten FOTY’s have taken place.

New WBC champion Rungvisai agreed to and is set for a part two against Gonzalez, aptly dubbed “Super Fly,” this time on the west coast at the famed Stub Hub Center in Carson, California.

Heading into September 9, 2017, Gonzalez finds himself with his first loss, beltless and with a No. 4 world ranking, so to say a lot is on the line for the flyweight in the rematch is an understatement of epic proportions.

“Thanks to God, Mr. Honda, K2 Promotions and HBO for giving me the opportunity to fight again with Rungvisai ,” said Gonzalez. “I come here with a lot of hope and hunger to take the world championship back to the people of Nicaragua. We’re going to work very hard and we’re going to be ready to come back.

“You’re going to see the best super flyweights in the world and the fans are going to enjoy a great night of boxing.”

Interestingly, two of Gonzalez’s foes will face each other on the same card, that being Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras, both whom Chocolatito defeated, will face each other in a WBC eliminator bout which will decide the first mandatory defense of the Gonzalez/Rungvisai winner. Also, Brian Viloria, dominated and TKO’d by Gonzalez in 2015, was added to the night of the light guys.

As if that weren’t enough, Japan’s Naoya “The Monster” Inoue makes his United States debut in defending his WBO super flyweight title against Antonio Nieves. Inoue, (13-0, 11 KOs) can become an opponent to any of the above mentioned fighters in what may create a six-fighter flyweight round robin.

So at the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, Gonzalez (46-1, 38 KOs) will re-engage with Rungvisai and look to win back both his belt and the top fighter spot in the world, which may also create a Fight of the Year candidate for 2017. At the age of 30 and with 47 professional contests since his career began in 2005, another run at the top spot may very well become the fighter’s last.

Meanwhile, Rungvisai will be throwing leather in order to keep the status gained in fight one and continue to be the golden child of Thailand with a second straight win over Gonzalez in the first defense of the title he won be doing the unthinkable; dethroning a title wearing, undefeated, pound-for-pound king.

Can Rungvisai do it again?

Will Gonzalez punch his way back to his title?

Come September 9, 2017, the ultimate winners will be us, the fans.