The Henry Armstrong Foundation has issued the “Only One Challenge.” They have released a new brand of high-quality clothing representing an upcoming documentary film titled “The Only One: Boxing Legend Henry Armstrong.” The clothing, representing Love and Equality, is being offered as a donation bonus gift and is designed by Eduardo de la Cruz.

The clothing tag will include various Bible verses; the current line is printed with 1 Corinthians 13:13: “But now faith, hope, love, abide in these three, but the greatest of these is love.” The foundation is asking for donations via their website to receive the bonus gift of your choice. You can be included in the documentary if you submit a photo of yourself in the foundation t-shirt.

The “Only One Challenge” has been issued by the foundation to encourage people to donate and wear the Henry Armstrong clothing to show that they care about helping others in need. The foundation also encourages everyone to challenge their friends and family to do the same. All donations are going to help support the foundation’s 2018 programs.

“Coming together as one, we can all change the world!”

The Henry Armstrong Foundation was founded by boxing legend Armstrong’s grandson Edward Armstrong-Scott, Jr. in honor of his grandfather. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for those who are less fortunate. Before he became one of boxing’s most respected and legendary practitioners, Armstrong received help from the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, which is one of the organizations the Henry Armstrong Foundation helps support. After retiring, Armstrong went on to become a Baptist minister who worked with at-risk youth.

