The Party’s Over for Abel Sanchez
In an out of left field punch no one saw coming turn of events, former Middleweight champion of the world, the great Gennady “GGG” Golovkin has sent trainer Abel Sanchez packing.
After over 20 bouts and nearly a decade together, one of boxing’s most successful trainer-fighter duos has split. According to various reports on the matter, the break up centered around Golovkin’s lucrative and much publicized new deal with streaming giant DAZN. Evidently, Sanchez feels slighted as it appears he was not welcomed to share in Gennady’s newfound fortunes and according to his statement to the press, he has lost all respect for his once beloved charge.
“My dignity and honor does not allow me to be screwed like that. It’s unfortunate being greedy, being ungrateful, and (having) no ethics, honor or integrity will end this relationship,” the veteran trainer fumed.
As for the Middleweight legend, who at 37 years old, with a 38-1-1-34 record, returns to the ring versus the unknown, yet undefeated Steve Rolls (19-0-10) at Madison Square Garden this June, it’s merely a new day as he ventures into the twilight of his career. “I have made a major decision for myself and for my career. I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself,” he said.
Lucas McCain 10:42am, 04/25/2019
GGG may sense he’s slipping and may want to maximize his jackpot with the calculated shrewdness of Holzhauer on Jeopardy. But it’s not a pretty picture of GGG, even if you declare ethical questions to be officially irrelevant.
tlig 10:18am, 04/25/2019
Not a big deal. People do this type of thing even in their every day lives with their taxes. I haven’t heard of any person who got into a new tax bracket that didn’t look for ways to pay less taxes just because they were earning even more than previously. As long as GGG doesn’t owe Sanchez dough from earlier on then he’s done nothing wrong I’m afraid; Abel talking about loyalty misses the point.
Koolz 05:29am, 04/25/2019
GGG is a Business after all!
GGG is a Brand. GGG wants to have control over his Brand, his Business.
It’s pretty amazing when I read people posts on Forums see all the hate towards someone they don’t know. You have any idea what this guy Golovkin went through in the boxing industry?
Pretty much everything was against him from the very beginning.
But let’s remember one thing it was GGG that turned the tables on the last Canelo fight not Sanchez. Sanchez said GGG isn’t listening to me after the fight (“Golovkin wanted to box and told him to brawl, make it a street fight”).