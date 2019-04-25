The great Gennady “GGG” Golovkin has sent his veteran trainer Abel Sanchez packing.

In an out of left field punch no one saw coming turn of events, former Middleweight champion of the world, the great Gennady “GGG” Golovkin has sent trainer Abel Sanchez packing.

After over 20 bouts and nearly a decade together, one of boxing’s most successful trainer-fighter duos has split. According to various reports on the matter, the break up centered around Golovkin’s lucrative and much publicized new deal with streaming giant DAZN. Evidently, Sanchez feels slighted as it appears he was not welcomed to share in Gennady’s newfound fortunes and according to his statement to the press, he has lost all respect for his once beloved charge.

“My dignity and honor does not allow me to be screwed like that. It’s unfortunate being greedy, being ungrateful, and (having) no ethics, honor or integrity will end this relationship,” the veteran trainer fumed.

As for the Middleweight legend, who at 37 years old, with a 38-1-1-34 record, returns to the ring versus the unknown, yet undefeated Steve Rolls (19-0-10) at Madison Square Garden this June, it’s merely a new day as he ventures into the twilight of his career. “I have made a major decision for myself and for my career. I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself,” he said.