“Thurman is strong and the bigger man. If I were his trainer, I would tell him to attack and put the pressure on Manny…”

A few days after Manny Pacquiao arrived in the US, publicist Fred Sternberg was kind enough to put me on the phone with his trainer Freddie Roach.

I asked Freddie the obvious, how is Manny was looking? Roach replied, “He sparred six rounds on his first day back at the gym and hit the heavy bag for eight today.” Freddie continued, “He is a little jet-lagged but that is wearing off.”

The great ones like Mayweather never let themselves get out of shape, likewise with MP. “Manny is always in condition,” Freddie said, adding, “In the past we usually had eight week training camps but this one is only six weeks and that’s better for Manny because the way he trains he can get a little burned out with eight weeks.”

As Manny learned in his final fight with Marquez, one of the cruelest weapons to use against an aggressive southpaw is a well-timed looping right hand. Freddie agreed. “Yes,” he said, “Thurman has a powerful right and Manny needs to avoid it.” He continued, “Thurman is strong and the bigger man. If I were his trainer, I would tell him to attack and put the pressure on Manny. That’s what we are expecting Thurman to do. He’ll want to make a statement, but Manny is going to be moving in and out, side to side. He still has the best footwork in boxing.”

According to his coach, Father Time has not been fast enough to catch up with the Pacman, but Freddie notes, “Manny and I have agreed that the minute I think he is slipping from age it’s over.”

Understandably, everyone talks about the destructive effects of advancing years but I asked Freddie how Pacquiao has improved with time. The reply: “He has his killer instinct again. For a while, he didn’t want to hurt anyone. Now, he wants to knock people out again, especially Thurman. He has developed a real hate for the guy. I would bet the house on Pacquiao by KO.”

Always generous with his time, I snuck another question in about the Ruiz Jr. upset victory. Freddie chuckled, “It was great. I trained Andy for four years, as an amateur and a pro. He used to spar a lot with James Toney. And I’ll tell you, there is no one better than Ruiz at putting combinations together.”

