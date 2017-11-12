The Real Deal Boxing on Dec. 1

By Caryn A. Tate on November 12, 2017
On Friday, December 1, featherweight Toka Kahn-Clary (23-1, 16 KOs) will face John Vincent Moralde (19-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder from The Strand Ballroom and Theatre in Providence, Rhode Island. The event, promoted by Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing, will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Tickets for the live event are available now, starting at $45, and can be purchased through www.TheRealDealBoxing.com and www.thestrandri.com. Doors will open at 6:00pm ET with the first bell at 7:00pm ET.

“We’re very excited to announce this outstanding featherweight clash between Toka Kahn-Clary and John Vincente Moralde,” said Holyfield. “The winner of this fight will have a great opportunity to continue his path towards a world title opportunity and these high stakes are exactly what will bring out the best in each fighter.

“This is clearly the toughest match of each fighter’s professional career and we anticipate an excellent fight for fans in the arena and those watching on CBS Sports Network.”

Also on the card will be undefeated Italian cruiserweight Fabio “Stone Crusher” Turchi (12-0, 9 KOs) in an 8-rounder against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Separately, in a 6-rounder, featherweights Irvin Gonzalez (7-0, 6 KOs) and Ernesto Garza (9-2, 5 KOs) will square off. Junior welterweights Nick Delomba (11-2, 2 KOs) and Louis Cruz (12-3, 6 KOs) will fight in an 8-round scrap, and Jeremy “J Flash” Nichols (7-1-1, 2 KOs) will take on Andy Gonzalez (6-2, 5 KOs) in an 8-round junior middleweight bout. Finally, in separate bouts, junior welterweight Khiry “TNT” Todd (6-0, 5 KOs) and junior lightweight Timmy Ramos (4-0-1, 4 KOs) will also appear on the card.

Real Name John Vincent Asenias Moralde
Origin Davao City Davao del Sur Philippines
Date of Birth(Age) 1994.05.04 (23)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W12+L0+D0=12
Height 5 feet 7 inches

