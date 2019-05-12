Despite the business that surrounds it, boxing is a very honest activity. (TrappFotos)

No one saw this coming. If anyone claims they did, they’re lying. All of the polls made it clear, Julian “J-Rock” Williams was a minor step in the road for Jarrett “Swift” Hurd’s eventual coronation as undisputed super welterweight king. The Philadelphia native had been banished in the minds of most as a fighter, though talented, who was out of his depth.

Who could blame the naysayers? His knockout loss to Jermall Charlo was embarrassing. Among the knockdowns he suffered in his encounter with Charlo, one being by a jab and the second knockdown which preceded the stoppage is a highlight clip. There isn’t much hope for anyone once they’ve reached meme status in this unforgiving social media age, especially when your humiliation is so easily accessible.

Until last night, Jarrett Hurd was all the rage. He was the Boogeyman of the super welterweights. Yet, boxing is, and shall always be, the theater of the unexpected. The Philadelphia native made his way onto the Boogeyman’s turf and spooked every naysayer who had written him off with a vicious and determined display of grit and skill.

Despite the business that surrounds the sport, boxing is a very honest activity. Who and what you are shows up in that squared circle. It was clear from the outset that Williams had that proverbial “eye of the tiger.” He was not going to be denied. Hurd on the other hand looked sluggish and surprised by J-Rock’s acumen. Williams not only imposed himself in a confident and sober exhibition of his talents, but exposed the Maryland native’s vulnerability to a fleet footed and composed boxer. Maybe, Hurd wasn’t in top form or was overconfident and distracted by the hometown crowd?

Nevertheless, there were no excuses made on his part following the upset. Jarrett Hurd, ever the gentleman and class act, made it clear in his post-fight interview with Heidi Androl, “J-Rock was the better man tonight. He put me down for the first time in my career and he came out with the victory.” Julian Williams, also a gentleman of the sport was gracious in victory, even paying tribute to his opponent’s mother. It was beautiful to watch and is something only seen in boxing, where two combatants following a fierce encounter can retain their humanity and respect for one another and the sport at large.

Overwhelmed with emotion in victory and rightfully so, Julian Williams redeemed himself from the brink of boxing obscurity to now stand as a force in the sport. “The boxing world makes it seem like a fighter takes a loss and they can’t come back. I knew that wasn’t the case,” said the new champion. It most certainly “wasn’t the case” at all. Welcome back, J-Rock.