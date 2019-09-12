Some young talent has popped up to keep Mexican fight fans engaged and entertained.

You wouldn’t notice it from the weak Mexican Independence Day fight offerings this year, but Mexican boxing, as a whole, is undergoing a bit of a resurgence.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, of course, remains the biggest Mexican star—as well as, quite possibly, the biggest star in the boxing world, period. Despite a soft touch last December against Rocky Fielding and a listless “don’t hit me too hard and I won’t hit you too hard” win over Daniel Jacobs in May, the 29-year-old from Guadalajara—the home of naturally blonde chicas in the Aztec nation and intestine-melting Tortas Ahogadas—is still the face of Mexican boxing, whether you like it or not.

Opting out of his Mexican Independence Day weekend showcase fight this year amid a power tug-o-war with new broadcast partner DAZN, Alvarez is planning a return on el Dia de los Muertos, November 2, moving up two weight classes to face light heavyweight titlist Sergey Kovalev.

Behind Canelo, some young talent has popped up on the world stage to keep Mexican fight fans engaged and entertained.

Twenty-four-year-old Luis “Pantera” Nery, from Tijuana, is like a bantamweight, southpaw Mike Tyson, hurling fists and causing extreme damage to whatever he touches.

“El Vaquero” Emanuel Navarrete, also 24, is a volume punching dynamo who came from Mexico City club shows directly to an upset win over highly-regarded Isaac Dogboe at Madison Square Garden to take the WBO super bantamweight title.

The 22-year-old Jaime Munguia is still around, still blessed with the big power and engaging enthusiasm he showcased with his title-winning effort against Sadam Ali last year. He’s been pulled off the main stage for a bit for some much-needed seasoning against second and third-tier opposition (like this coming Saturday against unproven Ghanaian import Patrick Allotey), but he’s still a joy to watch with potential to be much more.

Then, of course, there are the prime, elite-level Mexican talents currently doing their thing on the world stage such as WBC super flyweight champ Juan Francisco Estrada; WBA featherweight champ Leo Santa Cruz; the heavy-handed WBC super featherweight champ Miguel Berchelt; WBC super bantamweight titlist Rey Vargas; WBO featherweight champ Oscar Valdez; and former WBO super middleweight belt holder Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, who is now making a run at a light heavyweight title.

Hell, even Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is back (for whatever that’s worth).

The biggest shake-up on the Mexican fight scene, though, may have come from someone who wasn’t even born in Mexico.

Andy Ruiz Jr., who was born in Imperial, California to Mexican parents, has given south-of-the-border fight fans something they’ve never had—a “Mexican” world heavyweight champion.

Following his mega upset of three-belt world titlist Anthony Joshua, the tough, but pudgy battler was brought down to Mexican by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for a hero’s welcome, given the key to Mexico City and served the world’s largest Taco al Pastor at a government luncheon (Okay, I made that last part up).

Ruiz’s big win has energized boxing fans in Mexico and is still a topic of conversation more than three months after the fact. It’s also brought interest in a heavyweight division that has rarely been an object of interest among Mexican fight fans.

All in all, a Mexican fight scene that looked fairly dead just a couple of years ago, has sprung to life, giving, arguably, boxing’s most loyal fans, something worthy of a proper grito de guerra.