Sulaiman spoke with King Kong in Brooklyn and had a change of heart. (Hogan Photos)

The WBC has decided to rescind its suspension of Luis Ortiz for having failed another drug test…

Rules, like noses, are meant to be broken. That’s the only plausible explanation for the WBC’s decision to rescind its suspension of Luis Ortiz for having failed another drug test.

On September 22, the 38-year-old “Real King Kong” tested positive for chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide, two banned diuretics that are used as masking agents by professional athletes in order to beat opponents and the system. It was Ortiz’s second failed drug test in three years and was considered serious enough that he was dropped from his November 4 challenge to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, only to be replaced by Bermane Stiverne, who failed to make it out of the first round.

But in the spirit of forgive and forget and let bygones be bygones and watch me pull a rabbit out of a hat, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman spoke with Ortiz in Brooklyn and had a sudden change of heart.

Instead of questioning the legitimacy of the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) who administered the random urine test, Ortiz admitted taking the drugs, which were inadvertently included in the high blood pressure medicine he was taking. It was, insisted Ortiz, an innocent mistake.

Sulaiman told ESPN Deportes that, under the circumstances, the WBC decided to reverse the suspension and Ortiz’s number three ranking has been restored.

No harm, no foul, some might say. Others, however, such as the WBA, appear to be sticking to their guns. The Panama-based sanctioning body apparently has no intention of lifting the one year ban they imposed on Ortiz. They also have no plans on reinstating Kong as the mandatory challenger to Anthony Joshua’s WBA title, which is good news for AJ, if not for boxing in general.