Arturo Gatti vs. Thomas Damgaard

By Boxing News on January 27, 2017
On January 28, 2006 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, former WBC light welterweight champion Arturo Gatti, originally from Montreal, Canada, fought Thomas Damgaard, from Kalundborg, Denmark, for the vacant International Boxing Association welterweight title. Gatti was 39-7. Damgaard was undefeated at 37-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Arturo Gatti v Thomas Damgaard. part 1



Arturo Gatti v Thomas Damgaard. part 2



Origin Montreal, QC, Canada
Date of Birth(Age) 1972.04.15 (45)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W40+L9+D0=49
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Buddy McGirt

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2007.07.14 Alfonso Gomez 16-3-2 L(TKO) 7/10
2006.07.22 Carlos Manuel Baldomir 42-9-6 L(TKO) 9/12
2006.01.28 Thomas Damgaard 37-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2005.06.25 Floyd Mayweather Jr 33-0-0 L(RTD) 6/12
2005.01.29 Jesse James Leija 47-6-2 W(KO) 5/12
2004.07.24 Leonard Dorin 22-0-1 W(KO) 2/12

