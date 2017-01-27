Arturo Gatti was 39-7. Damgaard was at 37-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On January 28, 2006 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, former WBC light welterweight champion Arturo Gatti, originally from Montreal, Canada, fought Thomas Damgaard, from Kalundborg, Denmark, for the vacant International Boxing Association welterweight title. Gatti was 39-7. Damgaard was undefeated at 37-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…