Keith Thurman was at the top of his game. (Andy Samuelson/Premier Boxing Champions)

Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a fight televised live on FS1 and FOX Deportes, Keith “One Time” Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs), reigning and defending WBA World welterweight champion from Clearwater, Florida, successfully defended his title after a long hiatus by outpointing the always solid Josesito Lopez (36-8, 19 KOs), aka “The Riverside Rocky” from Riverside, California.

It was a majority decision after 12 rounds of action. The final scores were 117-109 (Tom Schrek), 115-111 (Steve Weisfeld), and 113-113 (Don Ackerman).

Fighting out of the blue corner in red, white and blue trunks, Thurman fought as if he had never been away. There was no sign of ring rust. There was indication he was an injured fighter. Athletic, smart, defensive-minded but willing to mix it up, Thurman was at the top of his game and boxing is better off with him in action.

He may have lost, but enough can’t be said about Josesito Lopez. Fighting out of the red corner in white trunks with multicolor trim, Lopez, a 50 to 1 underdog, and unlike the man he hoped to dethrone, falls just shy of being an elite boxer-puncher. But doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit. He is focused. And facing elite fighters and getting raw decisions is nothing new for the resilient “Riverside Rocky.”

The scores Saturday night were fair and square if widely divergent, and Keith Thurman mostly had his way. He dropped Josesito in round two. But Lopez rocked Thurman in the middle rounds and things were touch and go in rounds seven through nine.

Thurman wasn’t shy about using the ring, especially when he was hurt. It was either that or hold on for dear life. Thurman fought his way back into the fight he had been dominating. It was back and forth until the final bell, a competitive match between quality fighters, and their embrace at the end felt as genuine as the action preceding it.