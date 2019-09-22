One senses that Thurman will not miss boxing as much as some fighters after they retire.

The travails of Keith Thurman continue. On September 4, the former unified welterweight champion underwent surgery on his left hand and is unlikely to fight again this year.

“The surgery was a bone fusion, so they fused some of my metacarpals,” Thurman told Yahoo Sports. “There is not an issue with my fingers or the knuckles that I make a fist with. It feels so much better now. Right after surgery, it was quite painful with a lot of initial swelling. Right now, it feels good and it’s not swollen as it was.”

Thurman has been beset with injuries. His career was derailed for close to two years due to elbow surgery following his victory over Danny Garcia in 2017. When he returned to active duty against Josesito Lopez, he did not look like the Thurman of old.

His split decision loss to Manny Pacquiao breathed some life into his career, but he has not fought free of pain in a long time.

“[The pain] was there all year,” Thurman said. “It was there in the Josesito Lopez fight and it was there in the Pacquiao fight. But as a world champion, I had to fight and that’s what I did. At the end of the day, there are no excuses, but I wasn’t at my best physically in either of them. I had to fight through it.

“It bothered me in camp and disrupted my preparations more than anything, which is another reason I decided to get the surgery now instead of waiting and doing it later. I can’t promise I would be the same Keith Thurman and I couldn’t promise a great comeback if I were to keep fighting in the condition I was in.”

One senses that Thurman, with his wide range of interests, will not miss boxing as much as some fighters after they retire. But he wants to fight as long as his body holds up.

“I have lived my dream to the fullest,” he said, “and I’ve accomplished a lot in this sport already. The last thing I want is to stop here and now. I have a bright future and I’m in one of the best and most exciting divisions. That helps me keep my head up high and helps keep me motivated.

“Losing to Pacquiao is evidence you can’t be a one-handed champion. If you really want to be the best in the world, you have to be the best you can be to fight any type of world-class fighter. Even with one hand, I fought a hell of a fight. I needed to throw more right hands and the fight was there. The opportunity was there. I felt him wearing down and I could feel him struggling a little bit. At the end of the day, I didn’t win, but I felt I had what it took to win.”