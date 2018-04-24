Keith Thurman, unified welterweight world champion, has relinquished his WBC title. (PBC)

Keith Thurman, unified welterweight world champion, has relinquished his WBC title due to his continued recovery from elbow surgery, which was done last year, and a hand injury that he sustained in training camp last month.

Thurman spoke with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman and decided he would vacate the title. His choice will create an opportunity for former world champions Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia (the top two ranked fighters by the sanctioning organization) to compete for the championship.

“Due to my rehabilitation from my injuries, I agreed to relinquish my WBC title at this time. I continue to rehab my hand and elbow and I look forward to getting back in the ring this summer. This is a temporary setback and I will be the unified champion once again and look forward to winning back my WBC title as soon as possible,” said Thurman.

“Keith Thurman unfortunately has suffered two consecutive injuries that have kept him out of the ring after his sensational victory over Danny Garcia and he has graciously relinquished his title, and the WBC has mandated that Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter will fight for the title,” said Mauricio Sulaiman. “Keith will have a direct path to fight for the title once he has healed just as Vitali Klitschko and other WBC champions have done in the past. Keith is a tremendous athlete, champion and role model. The WBC will support him completely during this difficult time.”

