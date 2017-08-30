Tim Witherspoon vs. Pinklon Thomas

By Boxing News on August 30, 2017
Tim Witherspoon was 18-1. Thomas 24-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 31, 1984 at Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC heavyweight champion Tim Witherspoon, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his title against Pinklon Thomas, from Pontiac, Michigan. Witherspoon was 18-1 coming in, having lost a split decision to Larry Holmes a year earlier. Thomas was undefeated at 24-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Pinklon Thomas vs. Tim Witherspoon (part 1 of 4)



Pinklon Thomas vs. Tim Witherspoon (part 2 of 4)



Pinklon Thomas vs. Tim Witherspoon (part 3 of 4)



Pinklon Thomas vs. Tim Witherspoon (part 4 of 4)



Fighter's Info

  • Tim Witherspoon

  • Pinklon Thomas

Origin Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1957.12.27 (60)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W55+L13+D1=69
Height 6 feet 4 inches
Reach 78 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2003.03.15 Brian Nix 17-10-0 L(SD) 10/10
2002.09.22 Lou Savarese 42-4-0 L(TKO) 5/12
2002.05.18 Ahmed Abdin 30-2-4 W(UD) 10/10
2002.03.10 Darroll Wilson 26-5-2 W(KO) 2/10
2002.01.18 Ed White 11-6-0 W(TKO) 1/
2001.07.29 Cleveland Woods 14-18-0 W(KO) 1/10

