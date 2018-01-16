Tony Tubbs was 21-0. Witherspoon was 22-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On January 17, 1986 at The Omni, Atlanta, Georgia, WBA heavyweight champion Tony “TNT” Tubbs, from Cincinnati, Ohio, fought “Terrible” Tim Witherspoon, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in defense of the title he won from Greg Page seven months earlier. Tubbs was undefeated as 21-0. Witherspoon was 22-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…