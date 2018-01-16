Tim Witherspoon vs. Tony Tubbs

By Boxing News on January 16, 2018
Tim Witherspoon vs. Tony Tubbs
On January 17, 1986 at The Omni, Atlanta, Georgia, WBA heavyweight champion Tony “TNT” Tubbs, from Cincinnati, Ohio, fought “Terrible” Tim Witherspoon, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in defense of the title he won from Greg Page seven months earlier. Tubbs was undefeated as 21-0. Witherspoon was 22-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Tim Witherspoon vs Tony Tubbs



Origin Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1957.12.27 (61)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W55+L13+D1=69
Height 6 feet 4 inches
Reach 78 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2003.03.15 Brian Nix 17-10-0 L(SD) 10/10
2002.09.22 Lou Savarese 42-4-0 L(TKO) 5/12
2002.05.18 Ahmed Abdin 30-2-4 W(UD) 10/10
2002.03.10 Darroll Wilson 26-5-2 W(KO) 2/10
2002.01.18 Ed White 11-6-0 W(TKO) 1/
2001.07.29 Cleveland Woods 14-18-0 W(KO) 1/10

