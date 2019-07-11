Bradley vs. Provodnikov was a bona fide war of attrition. It was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On March 16, 2013 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California, WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley, from Palm Springs, California, defended his title against Ruslan Provodnikov, from Beryozovo, Russia. Bradley was undefeated at 29-0 coming in. Provodnikov was 22-1. The fight, a war of attrition of there ever was one, was scheduled for 12 rounds…