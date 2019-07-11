Timothy Bradley vs. Ruslan Provodnikov

By Boxing News on July 11, 2019
Timothy Bradley vs. Ruslan Provodnikov
Bradley vs. Provodnikov was a bona fide war of attrition. It was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On March 16, 2013 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California, WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley, from Palm Springs, California, defended his title against Ruslan Provodnikov, from Beryozovo, Russia. Bradley was undefeated at 29-0 coming in. Provodnikov was 22-1. The fight, a war of attrition of there ever was one, was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Full Fight: Bradley vs. Provodnikov 2013 (HBO Boxing)



Fighter's Info

  • Timothy Bradley

  • Ruslan Provodnikov

Real Name Timothy Ray Bradley Jr
Origin Cathedral City California USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1983.08.29 (36)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W32+L1+D1=35
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Joel Diaz

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.27 Jessie Vargas 26-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.12.13 Diego Gabriel Chaves 23-2-0 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2014.04.12 Manny Pacquiao 55-5-2 L(UD) 12/12
2013.10.12 Juan Manuel Marquez 55-6-1 W(SD) 12/12
2013.03.16 Ruslan Provodnikov 22-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.09 Manny Pacquiao 54-3-2 W(SD) 12/12

