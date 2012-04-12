Floyd Patterson vs. Tom McNeeley
By Boxing News on December 3, 2017
Patterson was 37-2, Tom McNeeley was 23-0, and the fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
“Courage isn’t enough.”—Tom McNeeley after losing to Floyd Patterson
On December 4, 1961 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson, (37-2-0) originally from Waco, North Carolina, defended his title against Tom McNeeley(23-0-0) from Cambridge, Massachusetts. The champ was 37-2 going in, McNeeley was undefeated at 23-0, the referee was Jersey Joe Walcott, and the fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Eric 11:34am, 12/04/2012
One of the classiest of the heavyweight champs. So often we rate champions on what they do in the ring but sometimes it would do well to rate their performance out of the ring as well. Marciano, Frazier, Patterson, and most recently the Klitschko brothers represent(ed) the championship the way a true champion should honor it. Patterson was also a very underrated puncher and perhaps was at his peak in his post championship days in the mid-to-late Sixties. Scored some of his most memorable wins against Bonavena and Chuvalo in or around this time period, and was robbed of another championship in a horrible decision loss to Jimmy Ellis. Fought two fights against Quarry and suffered a loss and a draw. Quarry and Patterson are two fighters to come to mind that would’ve been natural cruiserweights today, and in that division both would’ve dominated for quite sometime. Hell, for many of Floyd’s earlier fights he fought well below the cruiseweight limit. In his first fight with Ingo I think Floyd weighed about 182lbs. Most super middleweights enter the ring weighing that much.