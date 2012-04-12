Floyd Patterson vs. Tom McNeeley

By Boxing News on December 3, 2017
Floyd Patterson vs. Tom McNeeley
Patterson was 37-2, Tom McNeeley was 23-0, and the fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

“Courage isn’t enough.”—Tom McNeeley after losing to Floyd Patterson

On December 4, 1961 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson, (37-2-0) originally from Waco, North Carolina, defended his title against Tom McNeeley(23-0-0) from Cambridge, Massachusetts. The champ was 37-2 going in, McNeeley was undefeated at 23-0, the referee was Jersey Joe Walcott, and the fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Floyd Patterson Vs Tom McNeeley 1961



Tags: Tom McNeeley Floyd Patterson December 4th 1961 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Eric 11:34am, 12/04/2012

    One of the classiest of the heavyweight champs. So often we rate champions on what they do in the ring but sometimes it would do well to rate their performance out of the ring as well. Marciano, Frazier, Patterson, and most recently the Klitschko brothers represent(ed) the championship the way a true champion should honor it. Patterson was also a very underrated puncher and perhaps was at his peak in his post championship days in the mid-to-late Sixties. Scored some of his most memorable wins against Bonavena and Chuvalo in or around this time period, and was robbed of another championship in a horrible decision loss to Jimmy Ellis.  Fought two fights against Quarry and suffered a loss and a draw. Quarry and Patterson are two fighters to come to mind that would’ve been natural cruiserweights today, and in that division both would’ve dominated for quite sometime. Hell, for many of Floyd’s earlier fights he fought well below the cruiseweight limit. In his first fight with Ingo I think Floyd weighed about 182lbs. Most super middleweights enter the ring weighing that much.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Floyd Patterson

  • Tom McNeeley

Origin Waco North Carolina USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1935.01.04 (82)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W55+L8+D1=64
Height 6 feet
Reach 71 inches
Trainer Dan Florial

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1972.09.20 Muhammad Ali 38-1-0 L(RTD) 7/15
1972.07.14 Pedro Agosto 21-3-0 W(TKO) 6/10
1972.02.11 Oscar Bonavena 47-7-1 W(UD) 10/10
1971.11.23 Charlie Harris 8-13-1 W(KO) 6/10
1971.08.21 Vic Brown 22-17-0 W(UD) 10/10
1971.07.17 Charley Polite 14-18-3 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record