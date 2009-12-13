Darchinyan had just two losses, to Nonito Donaire in 2007 and Joseph Agbeko in 2009.

On December 12, 2009 at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, California, super flyweight champion Vic Darchinyan, from Vanadzor, Armenia, defended his WBC and WBA titles against Tomas “Gusano” Rojas, from Veracruz, Mexico. Darchinyan, aptly nicknamed Raging Bull, was 32-2-1 at the time, with his two losses coming at the hands of Nonito Donaire in 2007 and Joseph Agbeko in 2009. Rojas, 31-11-1, hadn’t fought such starry competition. But if he wanted to see stars, welcome to Darchinyan’s world…