By Boxing News on October 17, 2018
Tommy "The Duke" Morrison was undefeated and it was a fight he was supposed to win.

On October 18, 1991 at the Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Tommy Morrison from Gravette, Arkansas, challenged WBO heavyweight Ray Mercer from Jacksonville, Florida. Morrison was undefeated at 28-0 and it was a fight he was supposed to win. Mercer, also undefeated, was 17-0 and delivered one of the most punishing performances in memory. He also lived up to his nickname that night. He was “Merciless”...

Tommy Morrison vs. Ray Mercer part 1



Tommy Morrison vs. Ray Mercer part 2



Fighter's Info

  • Tommy Morrison

  • Ray Mercer

Real Name Tommy David Morrison
Origin Gravette Arkansas USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.01.02 (49)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W48+L3+D1=52
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Reach 76 inches
Trainer Tom Virgets

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2008.02.09 Matt Weishaar 3-0-2 W(TKO) 3/6
2007.02.22 John Castle 4-2-0 W(TKO) 2/4
1996.11.03 Marcus Rhode 15-1-0 W(TKO) 1/10
1995.10.07 Lennox Lewis 27-1-0 L(TKO) 6/12
1995.06.10 Donovan Ruddock 28-4-1 W(TKO) 6/12
1995.05.01 Terry Anderson 20-8-0 W(KO) 7/10

