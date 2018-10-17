Tommy "The Duke" Morrison was undefeated and it was a fight he was supposed to win.

On October 18, 1991 at the Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Tommy Morrison from Gravette, Arkansas, challenged WBO heavyweight Ray Mercer from Jacksonville, Florida. Morrison was undefeated at 28-0 and it was a fight he was supposed to win. Mercer, also undefeated, was 17-0 and delivered one of the most punishing performances in memory. He also lived up to his nickname that night. He was “Merciless”...