Toney TKOs Sheppard
Saturday night at Eastern Michigan Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan, 48-year-old James “Lights Out” Toney (77-10-3, 47 KOs), the former middleweight, super middleweight, and cruiserweight champion from Sherman Oaks, California, by way of Grand Rapids, Michigan, stopped 41-year-old Mike Sheppard (24-21-2, 10 KOs), the journeyman from Palestine, West Virginia, in the seventh round of a scheduled 12 to win the vacant WBF heavyweight title.
It was Toney’s fourth win in eight fights dating back to 2011 and it looks like his Hall of Fame career is finally at an end.
A body shot ended the festivities with a bang, instead of a whimper, which is appropriate for the volatile “Lights Out.”
Alt Knight 05:19pm, 05/14/2017
Damn, that picture of Toney is more obscene than the Junior video. How can a “professional athlete” have a body that looks like that? Whoa, I think we might should switch back to the original photo. Toney is looking like Abdullah The Butcher in that shot. James, easy on the Krispy Kremes.
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 12:47pm, 05/14/2017
Way more respect for Toney and Shepherd for that matter than for scam artist Mayweather and Pacquiao and MacNugget (line up suckers they’re at it again!) or Junior Chavez seen that very night lounging on that bed….slutty leer for the camera and all!
Alt Knight 05:19am, 05/14/2017
Who would have thought while watching the middleweight, James Toney, back in 1991, that he would still be fighting in the year 2017. And at times fight at a weight more suitable for the 6’5” Lennox Lewis than a 5’10” former middleweight. Back in 1991, no one had ever heard of MMA or the UFC, so even in someone’s wildest imagination, they couldn’t envision a bloated Toney being submitted in a cage by an ex-wrestler and UFC legend. Damn, this guy started fighting when we had a President named, Ronald Reagan. So Toney’s boxing career has lasted through Reagan, Papa Bush, Clinton, Dubya, Obama, and now, Trump, 6 different Presidents. A shoe in for the HOF, whether you like his thuggish behavior or not.