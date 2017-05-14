James Toney stopped Mike Sheppard to win the vacant WBF heavyweight title. (Bob Ryder)

A body shot ended the festivities with a bang, instead of a whimper, which is appropriate for the volatile “Lights Out” …

Saturday night at Eastern Michigan Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan, 48-year-old James “Lights Out” Toney (77-10-3, 47 KOs), the former middleweight, super middleweight, and cruiserweight champion from Sherman Oaks, California, by way of Grand Rapids, Michigan, stopped 41-year-old Mike Sheppard (24-21-2, 10 KOs), the journeyman from Palestine, West Virginia, in the seventh round of a scheduled 12 to win the vacant WBF heavyweight title.

It was Toney’s fourth win in eight fights dating back to 2011 and it looks like his Hall of Fame career is finally at an end.

A body shot ended the festivities with a bang, instead of a whimper, which is appropriate for the volatile “Lights Out.”