Toney TKOs Sheppard

By Boxing News on May 14, 2017
Toney TKOs Sheppard
James Toney stopped Mike Sheppard to win the vacant WBF heavyweight title. (Bob Ryder)

A body shot ended the festivities with a bang, instead of a whimper, which is appropriate for the volatile “Lights Out” …

Saturday night at Eastern Michigan Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan, 48-year-old James “Lights Out” Toney (77-10-3, 47 KOs), the former middleweight, super middleweight, and cruiserweight champion from Sherman Oaks, California, by way of Grand Rapids, Michigan, stopped 41-year-old Mike Sheppard (24-21-2, 10 KOs), the journeyman from Palestine, West Virginia, in the seventh round of a scheduled 12 to win the vacant WBF heavyweight title.

It was Toney’s fourth win in eight fights dating back to 2011 and it looks like his Hall of Fame career is finally at an end.

A body shot ended the festivities with a bang, instead of a whimper, which is appropriate for the volatile “Lights Out.”

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: James Toney mike sheppard Robert Ecksel

Read More Blogs
Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Alt Knight 05:19pm, 05/14/2017

    Damn, that picture of Toney is more obscene than the Junior video. How can a “professional athlete” have a body that looks like that? Whoa, I think we might should switch back to the original photo. Toney is looking like Abdullah The Butcher in that shot. James, easy on the Krispy Kremes.

  2. Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 12:47pm, 05/14/2017

    Way more respect for Toney and Shepherd for that matter than for scam artist Mayweather and Pacquiao and MacNugget (line up suckers they’re at it again!) or Junior Chavez seen that very night lounging on that bed….slutty leer for the camera and all!

  3. Alt Knight 05:19am, 05/14/2017

    Who would have thought while watching the middleweight, James Toney, back in 1991, that he would still be fighting in the year 2017. And at times fight at a weight more suitable for the 6’5”  Lennox Lewis than a 5’10” former middleweight. Back in 1991, no one had ever heard of MMA or the UFC, so even in someone’s wildest imagination, they couldn’t envision a bloated Toney being submitted in a cage by an ex-wrestler and UFC legend. Damn, this guy started fighting when we had a President named, Ronald Reagan. So Toney’s boxing career has lasted through Reagan, Papa Bush, Clinton, Dubya, Obama, and now, Trump, 6 different Presidents. A shoe in for the HOF, whether you like his thuggish behavior or not.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • James Toney

  • Mike Sheppard

Real Name James Nathaniel Toney
Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1968.08.24 (49)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W76+L10+D3=91
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.08 Charles Ellis 9-3-1 L(UD) 10/10
2013.11.14 Matt Legg 6-1-0 W(TKO) 3/3
2013.11.14 Jason Gavern 23-15-4 L(MD) 3/3
2013.06.28 Kenny Lemos 12-7-2 W(UD) 8/8
2013.04.28 Lucas Browne 15-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.04.07 Bobby Gunn 21-4-1 W(RTD) 5/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record