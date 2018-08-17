“Tyson Fury is a vulnerable heavyweight, there's no two ways about that.” (Vasha Hunt)

Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew knows which way the wind blows. He supports his countryman, especially in times of war, but cannot in good conscience pick Tyson Fury over Deontay Wilder.

With the second fight of his comeback imminent, Fury’s focus, such as it is, is on his opponent, Francesco Pianeta. But he’s thinking of Wilder, who crashed yesterday’s weigh-in, and the hard-hitting American presents a conundrum.

“At the minute,” Bellew told Sky Sports, “it’s a bit of a freak show with Tyson Fury,” and so it shall remain. “But to be fair he has been out of the ring for the best part of three years and he hasn’t lived the best lifestyle, so you can’t expect to come back into this sport and this business and take on top competitors.”

Being fair is the way to go. Fury shouldn’t rush things. He should take his time. There’s ring rust to contend with, in addition to a big Italian, before he starts fighting men fit to challenge him.

“He is definitely not ready for Deontay Wilder,” said Bellew. “Pianeta is a 6ft 5in, 17½ stone southpaw. How is that preparing him—in any way, shape or form—for a 6ft 7in, possibly the biggest puncher in the whole world?”

It is not. But preparing for Wilder won’t be easy. What he does with his freakish power isn’t boxing by the book, but its effectiveness is a given.

“Styles make fights, but when you’re talking about Wilder,” Bellew said, “no-one knows what he is going to do—because he doesn’t know either.”

That’s a backhand compliment if I ever heard one, which is better than no compliment at all.

Fury, for all his virtues and torrent of tweets, has not been tested and no one knows how he’ll react when the going gets tough. He has size, but lacks one-punch power, and questions about his chin and psyche remain.

“Tyson Fury is a vulnerable heavyweight, there’s no two ways about that,” added Bellew. “He is not a big man who can absorb everything. He is vulnerable and he can be hurt, and when you are coming across guys with the speed and explosive power … it isn’t good.

“Fury against Wilder would be over in three rounds, at the most.”