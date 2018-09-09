Tony Canzoneri vs. Jack Kid Berg II

By Boxing News on September 9, 2018
Tony Canzoneri was 83-9-8. Berg was 94-5-5. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On September 10, 1931 at the Polo Grounds in New York City, Tony Canzoneri, from New York by way of Slidell, Louisiana, fought Jack Kid Berg, from London, England, for the lightweight and junior lightweight titles The great Canzoneri was 83-9-8 coming in. The no less great Berg was 94-5-5. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Tony Canzoneri KO 3 Jackie "Kid" Berg II



Tags: Tony Canzoneri Jack Berg september 10th 1931 history

Origin Slidell, LA
Date of Birth(Age) 1908.11.06 
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W141+L24+D10=175
Height 5 feet 4 inches
Reach 65 inches
Trainer Dan Floriio

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1939.11.01 Al (Bummy) Davis 33-0-2 L(TKO) 3/10
1939.09.19 Eddie Brink 30-31-11 W(PTS) 8/8
1939.08.26 Gerald D'Elia 5-14-5 W(PTS) 8/8
1939.08.18 Frankie Wallace 38-42-9 W(PTS) 8/8
1939.08.03 Joe De Jesus 14-12-3 W(PTS) 8/8
1939.07.17 Ambrose Logan 4-8-0 W(PTS) 8/8

