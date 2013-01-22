On January 21, 1958 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, Tony DeMarco, aka the Boston Bomber, fought Welterweight Virgil Akins, from St. Louis, Missouri, in defense of the Massachusetts version of the World Welterweight Title. DeMarco, the former welterweight champ, was 54-10-1 at the time. Akins was 45-18-1. The fight was scheduled for the old championship distance of 15 rounds…

