By Cain Bradley on February 6, 2018
Tony Dodson Retires
Light heavyweight Tony Dodson officially announced his retirement from pro boxing.

Tony Dodson (32-8-1) officially announced his retirement from professional boxing. He has not fought since January 2016 but the announcement makes it official. The Liverpool based fighter was known as The Warrior and made his name as a good domestic fighter. He twice won the British Title but lost in title fights to Carl Froch, Tony Quigley and Paul Smith twice. He has qualified as a firefighter.

Fighter's Info

  • Tony Dodson

Origin Liverpool Merseyside United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.07.02 (38)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W30+L8+D1=39
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Trainer John Rice

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.02.22 Jody Meikle 7-44-2 W(PTS) 4/4
2013.06.29 Paul Smith 32-3-0 L(TKO) 6/12x3
2012.11.30 John Anthony 8-27-1 W(PTS) 6/6x3
2012.02.03 Ovill McKenzie 18-11-0 L(TKO) 3/12
2011.10.08 Darren Stubbs 21-6-0 W(RTD) 7/12x3
2011.06.04 Jamie Ambler 9-46-2 W(PTS) 4/4

