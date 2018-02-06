Light heavyweight Tony Dodson officially announced his retirement from pro boxing.

Tony Dodson (32-8-1) officially announced his retirement from professional boxing. He has not fought since January 2016 but the announcement makes it official. The Liverpool based fighter was known as The Warrior and made his name as a good domestic fighter. He twice won the British Title but lost in title fights to Carl Froch, Tony Quigley and Paul Smith twice. He has qualified as a firefighter.