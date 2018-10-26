Tony Lopez vs. John John Molina

By Boxing News on October 26, 2018
They would eventually meet three times, which is all you need to know about this fight.

On October 27, 1988 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California, Tony “The Tiger” Lopez from Sacramento fought John John Molina, from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, in the first defense of the IBF super featherweight title he won from Rocky Lockridge three months earlier. Lopez the champ was 30-1 going in. Molina was 18-1. They would eventually meet two more times, which is all you need to know about this fight…

Tony Lopez Vs John John Molina 1 Rds 1 2



Tony Lopez Vs John John Molina 1 Rds 3 4 5



Tony Lopez Vs John John Molina 1 Rds 6 7 8



Tony Lopez Vs John John Molina 1 Rds 9 10 11



Tony Lopez Vs John John Molina 1 Rd 12 & Dec



Tags: Tony Lopez john molina October 27th 1988 history

Fighter's Info

  • Tony Lopez

  • John Molina

Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1963.02.24 (55)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W50+L8+D1=59
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Trainer Jimmy Montoya

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1999.02.20 Hector Quiroz 25-3-1 L(TKO) 1/12
1998.09.26 Jaime Ocegueda 20-2-4 W(TKO) 3/12
1998.05.21 Horatio Garcia 8-1-1 W(UD) 10/10
1998.03.27 Agustin Caballero 15-7-1 W(UD) 8/8
1997.08.09 Juan Cervantes 9-10-1 W(PTS) 10/10
1997.05.30 Wilberforce Kiggundu 12-10-2 W(TKO) 9/10

