On October 27, 1988 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California, Tony “The Tiger” Lopez from Sacramento fought John John Molina, from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, in the first defense of the IBF super featherweight title he won from Rocky Lockridge three months earlier. Lopez the champ was 30-1 going in. Molina was 18-1. They would eventually meet two more times, which is all you need to know about this fight…