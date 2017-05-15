Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka will look to bring big time boxing back to France. (APB)

Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka will look to bring big time boxing back to France when he makes his debut on June 2 on a Ringstar Sports card. His debut will come against unbeaten American Travis Clark (12-0). Yoka stated he “can’t wait to step in the ring for the first time as a professional in front of all my fans in Paris.” It will be a six-rounder broadcast on Canal+ a French cable station. The 6’7 heavyweight was half of the French golden couple along with Estelle Mossely who were media sweethearts during the Olympics. Many thought he was lucky to win the gold medal with Filip Hrgovic and Joe Joyce possibly unlucky to lose decisions in the medal fights. His amateur career also saw him become World Champion in 2015 and beat Joseph Parker, the WBO Champion, but his AIBA Pro Boxing record is not so impressive.

Since turning over he has been training with Virgil Hunter and claims to be “improving every day in the gym and it’s up to me to deliver in the ring.” Richard Schaefer, chairman of Ringstar Sports, said he believed the Olympics were just “the start of a spectacular career.” He expects him to be “a huge star in the sport and elevate the French boxing scene to the next level.” Also on the card will be Souleymane Cissokho (1-0). He was a Rio bronze medalist who lost to the impressive Daniyar Yeleussinov. His debut came earlier this year and he stopped Renato Goman impressively. Mathieu Bauderlique also won a bronze losing to impressive winner Julio Cesar La Cruz. He already has a 12-0 record as a professional having made his debut in 2011, before returning to the AIBA Pro Boxing format which he dominated including a win over Joe Ward. The skilled southpaw has power and heart which should take him far. It is a huge night for French boxing which has lacked great boxers for a while and these three could be their best hopes!