On September 27, 1946 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, Rocky Graziano and Tony Zale fought the first fight of their unforgettable trilogy. Graziano hailed from New York’s Lower East Side and his record was 43-6-5 coming in. Zale, the Man of Steel from from Gary, Indiana, was sporting a 57-16-2 record. The two warriors were fighting for the middleweight title. The bout was a classic. Ring Magazine awarded Graziano-Zale Fight of the Year for 1946, and deservedly so…

