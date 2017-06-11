Despite his joy-to-the-world demeanor, it hasn’t been as easy as it looks for Golovkin.

Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions is a man of few words. He plays his cards close to the vest and disparages no one.

Whatever he thinks he keeps to himself.

Loughler has navigated The Good Ship Golovkin like a captain on the high seas. He may be part blank slate and part man behind the scenes, but he is all things to all people some of the time who are involved in the sweet science.

Triple G’s signature fight against Canelo Alvarez is the fight we’ve been waiting for. Both fighters are at or near their prime, and the fact that it’s Golovkin’s first fight in Las Vegas, a major omission for a fighter of his caliber, isn’t lost on his promoter.

“We didn’t want to go to Las Vegas until we had the right type of fight that would justify being on the big stage of Las Vegas,” Loughler said. “It just worked out that his first Las Vegas fight is the biggest fight in boxing.”

Despite his joy-to-the-world demeanor and knockout ratio, it hasn’t been as easy for Golovkin as it looks.

“He’s come a tremendous way,” added Loeffler. “A lot of hard work and patience and a lot of knockouts along the way. I was thinking back on it, it will be five years almost exactly since his debut on HBO. I was literally begging HBO and Showtime just to give him a slot just for the publicity, and now he’s involved in the biggest fight in the sport. No one wanted to get in the ring with him. I’ve never seen such a resistance for somebody who has multiple world titles. I’ve never experienced that and I’ve been involved over 25 years in boxing.”