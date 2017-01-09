“This is boxing. Every day is difficult and dangerous. Now I feel great. Everything's good.”

On Saturday, September 16, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a fight produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View, boxing comes to its senses when Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), the freckle-faced killer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, fights Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), the wrecking ball from Los Angeles, California, by way of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, for middleweight supremacy.

In advance of the bout, Triple G and his team met with the press to talk about the fight.

“Yeah, I feel great,” Golovkin said. “Good morning, everybody. I’m very excited for this fight. I have, you’re right, like a couple weeks, like two weeks. My weight is good. I feel good. Everything is good. I’m okay. I’m okay. I’m ready.”

Golovkin sounds ready.

“Absolutely,” said his trainer Abel Sanchez. “There’s been a sparkle in his eye. It’s not so much because of this fight. It could have been any big name fight that was out there. It just so happens that this is the one that was made, that was able to be made.

“He’s just been a little frustrated the last couple years that he hasn’t had that marquee name to step up and want to fight him—the names go on—but happy that it is finally here. It’s two and half weeks. Couldn’t be more excited, myself or him. He’s a little bit different than he has been, and that’s exciting for me because I know we’re going to get a great fight.”

Boxing needs a great fight. The more great fights the better.

“Seriously, right now,” said Golovkin, “I want to start and I want to win this fight because maybe for me this win will be like a history fight, like Leonard vs. Hagler. Like middleweight division, I believe the boxing division will come back. And Canelo, he’s a very special guy.”

Truer words were never spoken. Canelo is a special guy, especially when he’s fighting.

But not everyone agrees.

Conor McGregor, for example, still basking in his adequate performance against Floyd Mayweather, doesn’t think much of Canelo or Golovkin.

“I’m not really too much of a fan of either of those,” said McGregor. “I think Canelo’s a little bit stuck, a little bit flat on his feet. When I watch footage of him I just see him getting peppered—he has no feet under him.

“Golovkin I think came into camp, for this preparation, badly out of shape. I’m looking at him badly out of shape up in Big Bear and I just see a drained individual. So, although they’re supposedly up there as well, I don’t really think they are.”

When asked about the comments, Golovkin said, “McGregor, he’s not a boxer. So his reaction is not surprising.”

Abel Sanchez agreed.

“I think you have to consider the source,” he said. “You’re talking about a guy who never fought an amateur fight, never been in the ring with an elite fighter, commenting on something he knows nothing about.”

A win over Canelo would be huge. It would also be Golovkin’s 19th defense of the middleweight crown, one shy of 20, a record held by Bernard Hopkins.

“Right off the top, the interest for me is it’s a huge fight,” said Golovkin. “The story in the middleweight division, it’s a long story. I remember a lot of great champions, like Carlos Monzon, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Bernard Hopkins. Right now I think new stories, new times for us. So many stories are huge in the middleweight division. To be a champion is huge.”

But Golovkin is 35. A few more fights, a few more years, and he’ll be grooming boxers from Eastern Europe for superstardom.

“I feel great at this age. Seriously, I don’t know, just my training every day, I’m just the same. Just my sparring is the same, like my speed, my power, I don’t lose. I feel like 10 years ago. Like right now, you’re right, I’m 35, but I feel like 25. Maybe inside, maybe right now I’m younger than Canelo. I feel like 25.”

Does that mean Golovkin keeps fighting?

“Yeah, probably,” he said. “Maybe like 40, five years more. This is boxing. Every day is difficult and dangerous. Right now I feel great. Everything’s good. My family and my team support me. I feel very comfortable. So probably, yeah, five years more.”

Golovkin wasn’t done.

“I respect boxing,” he said. “If you respect boxing like me, watch my fight on HBO. Welcome to my fight.”