It’s another mismatch among streaming services whose effect on boxing is now a given.

Saturday, June 8, in a fight streamed live on DAZN from New York’s Madison Square Garden, Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs), the former unified middleweight champion from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, returns to the ring for the first time since losing a majority decision to Canelo Alvarez last September when he gets it on with unbeaten Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs), the little-known Kronk Gym alumnus from Toronto, Canada.

“I am very excited to be returning to the ring and bringing the Big Drama Show back to Madison Square Garden,” said Triple G. “The Garden’s fans are fantastic. I love boxing and I promise to bring the best of me to everyone who will be watching me in an all-action fight with Steve Rolls. I am very happy that GGG Promotions has a new home at DAZN.”

Chances are we’ve already seen the best that Golovkin has to offer. His achievements are a matter of record and there’s no more need to list the soft touches on his résumé than to revisit his struggles when he fought fighters with the skills to fight back. But with the demise of HBO Boxing, where his star was born, and his exclusive six-fight, three-year deal with DAZN in the bag, it’s time to rebuild Golovkin into a must-see attraction and Steve Rolls is the first step in that process.

“I want to sincerely thank DAZN and GGG himself for giving me the opportunity to challenge one of the best fighters in the world,” Rolls said. “But let me be clear: I’ve won national championships and represented my country, and Golovkin is just a man. I’m coming to win this fight and put my name among the best middleweights in the world.”

Thirty-five-year-old Rolls will have to knockout Golovkin if he hopes to “put [his] name among the best middleweights in the world.” There’s no way he wins a decision. In his last bout, he won the vacant USBA middleweight title by outpointing 21-5-1 KeAndrae Leatherwood and is currently ranked #9 by the IBF. But his relative inactivity, 53% KO ratio, and the undistinguished fighters he defeated suggests this is another mismatch, in a burgeoning tradition among streaming services whose adverse effect on boxing is now a given.