Gennady Golovkin was courted by everyone in sight, including PBC and ESPN, but finally opted to sign with DAZN…

In the good old days, the boxing wars between HBO and Showtime spoiled many a Saturday night when they decided to televise fights, often after weeks of inactivity, at the exact same time on the exact same night.

Having to grin and bear what felt like a slap in the face is nothing compared to what we must endure now.

With multiple platforms and multiple champions to go along with multiple titles in multiple weight classes, the possibilities for frustration are endless, and the good old days look better than ever.

With the demise of HBO Boxing, which was a long time coming and a harbinger of things to come, other platforms behind other paywalls have emerged to further muddy the already opaque waters.

According to RingTV.com, earlier today Gennady Golovkin has signed a three-year deal with DAZN to fight twice a year for eight figures a fight, with his first fight on the streaming service to take place in June.

The good thing about the deal, aside from the money 36-year-old Golovkin will earn, is the possibility that he will fight recent DAZN signee Canelo Alvarez a third time, assuming the red-haired wunderkind defeats Daniel Jacobs when the two men meet on May 4.

Triple G was courted by everyone in sight, including PBC and ESPN, but opted for DAZN, who currently has two middleweight titleholders, Canelo and WBO champ Demetrius Andrade, signed, sealed, and presumably ready to deliver.

“DAZN has quickly become the new home of boxing by making the biggest events easily available to the fans,” said Golovkin, whose English appears to have improved dramatically in recent months. “When deciding on where I wanted to continue my career, DAZN’s global vision perfectly matched my goals—not just for my career but the opportunity to showcase talented Eastern European fighters to the world. Thank you to my fans for all of the loyal support and I look forward to you joining me on DAZN.”