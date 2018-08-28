Triple G to Canelo: Liar! Cheat!
“He is not the hardest puncher I have fought, but he is fast and quick. He is the most skilled fighter I have fought…”
In advance of the September 15 rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC/ WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs), the knockout artists from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), the two-fisted redhead from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, with the old-school record, are beating the drum loudly in anticipation of the big event.
Golovkin recently hosted a Los Angeles get-together for the media and his fans in front of the Banc of California Stadium. The temperature was hot, and so was Gennady Golovkin. With insults flying fast and furious between the soon-to-be warring parties, he wasted no time in cutting to the chase.
“Canelo, he is not a champion,” said Triple G. “He is a liar who has no respect for the sport of boxing or its fans. I want to stay world champion and bring all my belts home. I am ready to star in another Big Drama Show. I do not think about Canelo in training. I am not worried about him. I only worry about doing my job in training camp and doing my job in the ring against Canelo on September 15. In the last fight I did not feel any real power from Canelo. Just slaps. He is not the hardest puncher I have fought, but he is fast and quick. He is the most skilled fighter I have fought. He is a very good fighter.”
It’s a welcome change to hear Golovkin praise Canelo, to counterbalance the tsunami of slights. But something is better than nothing.
“I am happy to get at Canelo again,” Golovkin said. “It is another big chance to beat him again. Of course, I want to knock out Canelo. It would be nice if Canelo came to fight this time. I don’t believe what he says about how he will fight me this time. He said the same thing before our first fight. I will definitely be more aggressive in this fight.”
Golovkin’s lack of aggression may have hurt him in the eyes of one of the judges, assuming nothing more nefarious was as play.
There is also the matter the Tainted Meat Caper, which caused the first date for the rematch to be postponed so that Canelo could serve his sentence and regroup.
“Was I upset that Canelo failed two drug tests? Yes. But I was more upset at Canelo’s team. The excuses they gave, their attitude, and Canelo’s reaction, it showed that they have no respect for the sport or the fans. They showed their real faces. They are fakes. I do not feel anger toward him because the rematch was canceled the first time.”
Anger is one thing. Respect is another.
“But I did lose all respect for him. Canelo is not the biggest name in boxing,” said Golovkin, “just the biggest scandal.”
Chico Salmon 02:50pm, 08/28/2018
Koolz… Come on, Koolz. I taint one of those anti-Russkie or anti-Eastern Euro clowns. I actually think Russia should be America’s BFF in an ideal world. Oh boy, I hope that isn’t considered collusion? haha. I am just saying that I am sure that GGG isn’t a choir boy either. Lets not forget that it was the Eastern Euros that were the first to use PEDs in a big way long ago. The American Olympic weightlifting team USED to be dominant with names like Paul Anderson, Tommy Kono, Norbet Schemansky, John Davis, Ike Berger, and Chuck Vinci, all were multiple Olympic gold medal winners. America dominated Olympic lifting back in the day, like they do in basketball. Then PRESTO. All of a sudden Russia, Bulgaria and other Eastern Bloc countries are DESTROYING American and Western lifters in competition. When these guys get to the level of a Canelo or a GGG, it is highly possible that both athletes have used PEDs. Maybe back in the day it was only “strength sports,” but nowadays, every sport from boxing to even sports like tennis and cycling ala Lance Armstrong, have been caught using PEDs. I am not saying that GGG is guilty of using anything, but it damn sure wouldn’t shock me if I found out he did use them in the past or even now.
Koolz 02:17pm, 08/28/2018
Saying that GGG is not clean because Canelo is not clean is beyond stupid!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Chico forget that silly National Pride will ya.
Chico Salmon 12:58pm, 08/28/2018
Your Name: More so than you fat boy. You probably were a bench warmer throughout your illustrious junior high school career, stalker boy. If you even participated in any sport at all.
Your Name 12:24pm, 08/28/2018
And you are in the know, eh Chico?
Chico Salmon 08:43am, 08/28/2018
To be fair, I doubt that GGG has been “clean” his whole career as well. I doubt any world class athlete in the year 2018 is totally clean or has been clean their whole career. Time for G-Tree to step off his high horse. And to also be fair, GGG won the first bout. I, too, never thought of Canelo as a devastating puncher, of course, I never had the pleasure of being hit by him either, just going by his training videos which surely can’t tell me much, but just a hunch I have. Still I guess only until you get hit by someone can you tell how hard they punch. All this talking before a fight doesn’t amount to squat, and this bout could very well turn out to be a downer like the first bout. GGG needs to save the talk and level Canelo in the ring, save the talk and accusations about PEDs, those in the know, doubt that even YOU have been clean the whole time.