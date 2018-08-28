“Canelo is not the biggest name in boxing,” insisted Golovkin, “just the biggest scandal.”

In advance of the September 15 rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC/ WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs), the knockout artists from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), the two-fisted redhead from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, with the old-school record, are beating the drum loudly in anticipation of the big event.

Golovkin recently hosted a Los Angeles get-together for the media and his fans in front of the Banc of California Stadium. The temperature was hot, and so was Gennady Golovkin. With insults flying fast and furious between the soon-to-be warring parties, he wasted no time in cutting to the chase.

“Canelo, he is not a champion,” said Triple G. “He is a liar who has no respect for the sport of boxing or its fans. I want to stay world champion and bring all my belts home. I am ready to star in another Big Drama Show. I do not think about Canelo in training. I am not worried about him. I only worry about doing my job in training camp and doing my job in the ring against Canelo on September 15. In the last fight I did not feel any real power from Canelo. Just slaps. He is not the hardest puncher I have fought, but he is fast and quick. He is the most skilled fighter I have fought. He is a very good fighter.”

It’s a welcome change to hear Golovkin praise Canelo, to counterbalance the tsunami of slights. But something is better than nothing.

“I am happy to get at Canelo again,” Golovkin said. “It is another big chance to beat him again. Of course, I want to knock out Canelo. It would be nice if Canelo came to fight this time. I don’t believe what he says about how he will fight me this time. He said the same thing before our first fight. I will definitely be more aggressive in this fight.”

Golovkin’s lack of aggression may have hurt him in the eyes of one of the judges, assuming nothing more nefarious was as play.

There is also the matter the Tainted Meat Caper, which caused the first date for the rematch to be postponed so that Canelo could serve his sentence and regroup.

“Was I upset that Canelo failed two drug tests? Yes. But I was more upset at Canelo’s team. The excuses they gave, their attitude, and Canelo’s reaction, it showed that they have no respect for the sport or the fans. They showed their real faces. They are fakes. I do not feel anger toward him because the rematch was canceled the first time.”

Anger is one thing. Respect is another.

“But I did lose all respect for him. Canelo is not the biggest name in boxing,” said Golovkin, “just the biggest scandal.”