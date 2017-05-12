His own father lambasted his efforts this past week and by all accounts, he should know.

Despite the weather being at or near its finest in Las Vegas this time of year, some apparently still manage to go a bit crazy from the heat, or so it may seem. Fresh off his abysmal, inexcusable efforts (or lack thereof) against Canelo Alvarez last Saturday evening, Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. may clearly believe that the best way to cool himself from the Vegas heat as well as scorching disdain he’s received from everyone from boxing fans all the way down to his legendary father (and namesake) is to test the snowball effect upon himself. We now live in a connected world. Much to the disbelief of some, there’s only true privacy perhaps in death. Love or loathe it, so much of society is caught up in itself and its up to the minute, if not second approach to life that it becomes even more difficult to believe that so many still behave like children.

In the case of Chavez, Jr. and as before, it’s a spoiled child we see in a newly leaked video which appears to be taken from a camera phone in his Las Vegas suite following his theft of a nine figure payday. Perhaps we should applaud his efforts in the ring, as it’s usually Sin City that takes us for a ride as we’re separated from the dollar. The defeated and visually beaten Julio can be seen lying down on a bed while surrounded by a bevy of young women. It’s up to one’s interpretation as to what is considered attractive, but the footage nevertheless would lead one to believe that his honored guests weren’t in the room to watch fight footage. Full stop. It’s anyone’s as well as everyone’s right to do what they like with their time and money and it’s easy to forget that the actions of others should be shrugged off if they don’t actually affect us.

Fair enough, however Julio can do his best to explain that to the thousands or perhaps even millions of people that he angered and irritated with his repugnant efforts against Canelo. There may still have been many willing fans of his from Mexico and beyond who still believed in him despite his actions over the past several years. These comings and goings often suggested that he didn’t give a flying variety of any letter in the alphabet. In terms of the whipping he took from his compatriot from Guadalajara, he doesn’t even deserve a lowercase “f”. Perhaps it would have been best for him to simply lie low for a while and think about why he could retire or if he even deserves to fight in someone’s garage. He didn’t survive a battle last Saturday. Look at Canelo’s face for proof because he was all too happy to announce his upcoming September clash with Gennady Golovkin.

His own father lambasted his efforts this past week and by all accounts, he should know. His son took to the sheets to celebrate his loss and forget the squandered opportunity to prove himself. Sadly, many people fell once again for his act and his knowledge that he could still fool some. Maybe there’s still “one born every minute,” if not more.

