Tripping the Life Indifferent
The defeated and visually beaten Julio can be seen lying down on a bed while surrounded by a bevy of young women…
Despite the weather being at or near its finest in Las Vegas this time of year, some apparently still manage to go a bit crazy from the heat, or so it may seem. Fresh off his abysmal, inexcusable efforts (or lack thereof) against Canelo Alvarez last Saturday evening, Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. may clearly believe that the best way to cool himself from the Vegas heat as well as scorching disdain he’s received from everyone from boxing fans all the way down to his legendary father (and namesake) is to test the snowball effect upon himself. We now live in a connected world. Much to the disbelief of some, there’s only true privacy perhaps in death. Love or loathe it, so much of society is caught up in itself and its up to the minute, if not second approach to life that it becomes even more difficult to believe that so many still behave like children.
In the case of Chavez, Jr. and as before, it’s a spoiled child we see in a newly leaked video which appears to be taken from a camera phone in his Las Vegas suite following his theft of a nine figure payday. Perhaps we should applaud his efforts in the ring, as it’s usually Sin City that takes us for a ride as we’re separated from the dollar. The defeated and visually beaten Julio can be seen lying down on a bed while surrounded by a bevy of young women. It’s up to one’s interpretation as to what is considered attractive, but the footage nevertheless would lead one to believe that his honored guests weren’t in the room to watch fight footage. Full stop. It’s anyone’s as well as everyone’s right to do what they like with their time and money and it’s easy to forget that the actions of others should be shrugged off if they don’t actually affect us.
Fair enough, however Julio can do his best to explain that to the thousands or perhaps even millions of people that he angered and irritated with his repugnant efforts against Canelo. There may still have been many willing fans of his from Mexico and beyond who still believed in him despite his actions over the past several years. These comings and goings often suggested that he didn’t give a flying variety of any letter in the alphabet. In terms of the whipping he took from his compatriot from Guadalajara, he doesn’t even deserve a lowercase “f”. Perhaps it would have been best for him to simply lie low for a while and think about why he could retire or if he even deserves to fight in someone’s garage. He didn’t survive a battle last Saturday. Look at Canelo’s face for proof because he was all too happy to announce his upcoming September clash with Gennady Golovkin.
His own father lambasted his efforts this past week and by all accounts, he should know. His son took to the sheets to celebrate his loss and forget the squandered opportunity to prove himself. Sadly, many people fell once again for his act and his knowledge that he could still fool some. Maybe there’s still “one born every minute,” if not more.
Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita
Koolz 12:39pm, 05/14/2017
Anonymous
Chavez Jr is a man and does not need to lean on or use his father. He most likely has his own place.
and that is how consciousness works.
As the saying goes “who knows what you got in your closet, until you starting doing stupid Sh##t”
Anonymous 05:14pm, 05/13/2017
Koolz, are you daft mate? The old man should throw him out of the house and tell him to change his name to Julio Cesar Puta.
At least the hookers were females.
Koolz 11:33am, 05/13/2017
One more thing. I am going talk about Psychology. *I actually think psychologists are joke like most doctors) I am Holistic Healer and Spiritual Thinker.
Chavez Jr suffers from a complex with his father and it’s his fathers fault.
There to conflicting themes going on.
One Chavez Sr trying to measure his son against what he did in Boxing.
Two Chavez Jr not wanting his father’s help because of Point One, and not even listening to his Father.
(this is easy to see when they are together before a fight. Is his father trying to live boxing again through his younger son?)
This style of communication is what is effecting Chavez Jr’s career and boxing skills. The haunting shadow of his father is hanging over Chavez Jr like an old Ghost.
How could it be fixed? First his Father needs to say I am proud of you son and I love you no matter what you do. Love is the Highest Vibration Consciousness and highest light form.
Then Chavez Jr can let go and focus on boxing if he really wants to continue boxing.
As it is now old Ghosts are haunting his career and life.
Koolz 11:19am, 05/13/2017
They stole his Phone, Watch, money…
women don’t look attractive at all. Need higher standards.
Complete setup!
his watch was a 40,000 dollars Hublot Watch.
So what happened? They got him drinking one guy brought over some girls while he was drunk then they robbed him.
Alt Knight 06:17am, 05/13/2017
Those “girls” look like the day shift crew from some seedy strip joint. Obviously they are part of the not ready for prime time lineup. As an old fart, I can’t help but feel sorry for these women. It is some pretty degrading shizzat going on here, when you think about it. And we only saw the PG-rated version.
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 05:40am, 05/13/2017
If Canelo was the goods he would have knocked this fuker clean out and if GGG doesn’t knock Canelo out he’s not the goods either!
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 05:29am, 05/13/2017
“ooooh I like your ass.”.....It’s not that complicated…I said it before and I’ll say it again…the bottom line reason these guys enter the ring and literally risk disability or even death is to get more and better pussy! The same goes for the female fighters.
Alt Knight 07:46pm, 05/12/2017
The only thing missing was Oscar in a pair of fishnets and heels.
L.L. Cool John 06:20pm, 05/12/2017
I hope he performed better in his hotel suite than he did in the ring.
Anonymous 05:57pm, 05/12/2017
WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!