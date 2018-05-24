Justice was finally served and it's never a bad day when justice is served. (Wikimedia)

President Trump has granted Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion, an “executive grant of clemency, a full pardon” from a 1913 conviction for violating the Mann Act that many saw as race-related.

The pardon comes just a day after supporting an NFL owners decision to penalize players and teams for national anthem protests against racial injustice and police brutality, stating that those who don’t “stand proudly” for the anthem maybe “shouldn’t be in the country.”

With Sylvester Stallone, Lennox Lewis, and Deontay Wilder in attendance for the Oval Office signing of the pardon, Trump wiped away the Johnson conviction, describing it as an act “many view as a racially-motivated injustice” that took place during a “period of tremendous racial tension in the United States.”

Johnson had become a hated figure in a race-conscious early 20th century white America for his brash, outspoken ways and unapologetically lavish lifestyle. With his 1912 arrest for violating the Mann Act by transporting Belle Schreiber, a white woman, across state lines “for immoral purposes” he became an official target of a racially prejudiced legal system. In 1913, he was convicted of violating the Mann Act—in the government’s second attempt to charge him of violating that act—and sentenced to a year and a day in prison.

Rather than turn himself in quietly, though, the Galveston Giant fled the country, living abroad in Canada, Europe, South American, and Mexico until turning himself in at the Mexican border to federal agents in 1920.

The injustices stacked up around the Johnson conviction are well-documented. Convicted by an all-white jury in the courtroom of the notoriously racist Kenesaw Mountain Landis for an incident pre-dating the creation of the act for which he was convicted, the Johnson trial was a farce of an affair.

Previous attempts to pardon the former world champ have stalled for various reasons, most recently on the desk of President Barack Obama, who reportedly passed on the pardon, in part, because of Johnson’s history of violence against women.

But President Trump clearly has no fixation on women’s issues and, up until Thursday, not much of a concern for issues of racial injustice, either.

Yet, Trump actually put pen to paper when it comes to the Jack Johnson pardon and this has been one of the few rays of light coming from the orange Swamp Thing’s ultimate swamp of murky swampiness. Johnson’s conviction deserved to be erased, regardless of the lack of character he may have shown in his alleged aggression towards women. The two issues have no connection with one another.

Trump’s kindly compassion for a long-dead man of color flies in the face of his aggressive disinterest in showing compassion for living and breathing people of color. From the NFL brouhaha to trampling on the Dreamers to flippantly (and presumably inadvertently) lending moral support to angry White Nationalists, Trump has been all about “Making America White Again” when it comes to national pecking order issues.

Maybe a good part of the Johnson pardon is about taking another shot at former President Obama.

“They couldn’t get the President to sign it,” Mr. Trump said, in reference to past efforts at the Johnson pardon (and as an indirect jab at the man who has provoked Trump’s endless, obsessive ire).

But, of course, because Trump is such a kind-hearted, decent man, he DID sign the pardon….um, yeah.

Whatever the case, justice was finally served and it’s never a bad day when justice is served.

Many, many kudos, by the way, to Senator John McCain, who spent years pushing for this pardon and who, thankfully, was able to see it happen in his lifetime.