I was trying to pull back from pulling for Pacquiao but to no avail, my fan’s muscle memory would not allow me to go cold on the Pac Man…

I had a strange experience last night. I was trying my best not to root for Manny Pacquiao in his title tilt with Lucas Matthysse. I am disappointed and angry with MP for having ditched the man who honed his craft and whom Manny used to refer to as his father figure. Equally appalling, I am disgusted by the fact Pacquiao is an outspoken supporter of the monster President Rodrigo Duterte.

Given the evangelical support for Trump, I ought not to be surprised by the fact that a twice born again Christian like Pacquiao could give a shout-out of thanks to a murderer who has boasts of throwing people out of airplanes.

Ah, “And so it goes” as Kurt Vonnegut would sigh.

But back to last night; I used to revere Manny—for his speed, technique, grit, sportsmanship, and concern for people. And to think that when teamed up with Freddie Roach the former half-starved street urchin became one of the greatest fighters of the modern era, learned English, earned his GED, and was elected senator! There is little doubt that down the road a few years, the world champ will become President Pacquiao.

As for the fight itself, Father Time was napping last night. The old Pacquiao looked like the young MP. His combos were comet like. His signature flash-dance in and out footwork was back on full display. Deftly working off the jab, and being careful to move his head off line, Manny exploded uppercuts and his bullet of a straight left.

Not to be a wet blanket, but I think Matthysse was made for Manny. He is about the same size so Manny did not have to punch up or wrestle with a much bigger guy. While the Argentinian has a nuclear right—that is about it. He is not fast, leans forward and unlike Marquez, Matthysse did not have the technique or timing to catch Pacquiao with his singular sleep inducer.

Most of the fight, Manny was moving to his left and into Matthysse’s power lane—which, I think, renders it pretty clear that the Senator was confident that he could cope with Matthysse’s one-dimensional attack.

A Pacquiao addict, more than a fan, I hope Manny takes on Keith Thurman next. Even at 40, Pacquiao could confuse and outbox a sure to be rusty Thurman. Though with little reason, I also hope Manny’s next victory comes with Freddie back in his corner and Duterte back in his cave.

A veteran boxing trainer and professor of philosophy at St. Olaf College, Marino is the author of the recently published THE EXISTENTIALIST’S SURVIVAL GUIDE; HOW TO LIVE AUTHENTICALLY IN AN INAUTHENTIC AGE (Harper).