Mariachi bands in the streets. A huge block party pre-fight. Beer flowing like—beer. Terrible undercard. Main event one of the best I have ever seen. Not a backward step. Every blow answered by both fighters. Canelo starts hard to the body. Stays there most of the fight. GGG starts hard. You can see he wants to knock out Canelo. GGG tires by the 6th round but refuses to quit. Canelo takes over in the middle rounds. GGG gets a second wind and comes back. Canelo cut over the left eye. Nasty cut. GGG both eyes bruised. Cut over right eye. Nonstop last round. All of the photographers left with our mouths open. No one can decide who won. I sit down with a “Pinks” hot dog and try to take it all in.