Gene Tunney and Jim Corbett Sparring

By Boxing News on August 12, 2019
Filmed in New York in 1925, this silent clip was provided by The Fight Film Collector.

Once upon a time they were both heavyweight champions of the world. Gentleman Jim Corbett held the title from 1892 to 1897. Gene Tunney was heavyweight champ from 1926 to 1928. There was a lot of water under the bridge between their two reigns, but both men represented scientific boxing, especially among heavyweights, at its best. Filmed in New York in 1925, this silent clip, kindly provided by The Fight Film Collector, a film archivist who has been collecting boxing films for nearly 40 years and is a big supporter of Boxing.com, shows these two iconic ring geniuses at work…

Gene Tunney & James J Corbett Sparring Film, New York 1925



Comments

  1. Tex Hassler 05:46pm, 04/14/2013

    You can plainly see Tunney parrying punches, something most fighters today do not even know how to do. Tunney may be one of the most underrated fighters of all times.

Fighter's Info

  • Gene Tunney

  • James J. Corbett

Real Name James Joseph Tunney
Origin New York, New York, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1897.05.25 
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W80+L1+D4=86
Height 6 feet
Trainer Doc Robb

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1928.07.26 Tom Heeney 32-8-5 W(TKO) 11/15
1927.09.22 Jack Dempsey 66-5-11 W(UD) 10/10
1926.09.23 Jack Dempsey 65-4-11 W(UD) 10/10
1925.12.29 Dan O'Dowd 17-25-3 W(KO) 2/10
1925.11.18 Johnny Risko 19-8-1 W(NWS) 12/12
1925.09.25 Bartley Madden 34-22-6 W(KO) 3/10

