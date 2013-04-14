Filmed in New York in 1925, this silent clip was provided by The Fight Film Collector.

Once upon a time they were both heavyweight champions of the world. Gentleman Jim Corbett held the title from 1892 to 1897. Gene Tunney was heavyweight champ from 1926 to 1928. There was a lot of water under the bridge between their two reigns, but both men represented scientific boxing, especially among heavyweights, at its best. Filmed in New York in 1925, this silent clip, kindly provided by The Fight Film Collector, a film archivist who has been collecting boxing films for nearly 40 years and is a big supporter of Boxing.com, shows these two iconic ring geniuses at work…