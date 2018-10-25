“I get to be on a big show with my brother. We get to showcase our talents together.” (GQ)

On Saturday, December 22, undefeated world champions and identical twin brothers Jermall Charlo and Jermell Charlo, from Houston, Texas, will defend their titles on FOX & FOX Deportes live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) will make the first defense of his interim WBC middleweight title against 31-year-old Willie Monroe, Jr. (23-3, 6 KOs), the pedigreed southpaw from Rochester, New York, while Jermell Charlo (31-0, 15 KOs) will defend his WBC super welterweight title for the fourth time against 28-year-old Tony Harrison (27-2, 21 KOs), the former title challenger from Detroit, Michigan.

“I’m very excited and the fire is lit to be back in Brooklyn,” said Jermall. “It’s great to be headlining a big show with my twin brother in Brooklyn. It’s going to be an exciting night of boxing. Willie Monroe is one of those fighters that will get me to the level I need to for all those great fights. And believe me, we’ll get them. This is a fight that he’s been asking for and it makes it special to know he’s keying in on me. Everybody knows what I come for. I’m going to knock him out. I’m going to be as explosive as I can and close the show. The journey begins now in Brooklyn.

“I got a good chance to see Monroe up close when I commentated his last fight. He looked good and I knew this was a possibility. I’m excited that it’s here and I have someone to perform against.

“Monroe has tested himself against some of the best fighters in the world and that motivates me even more. He’s faced the fighters that I want to get in there with, so I see this as an opportunity to measure myself against their performances.

“This is a super fight for me, bigger than any fight, because I get to be on a big show with my brother and we get to showcase our talents together,” said Jermell. “On December 22, there’s nothing on after us. After we fight the fans go home and we’ll have put on a great show. I’m working with my trainer Derrick James and we’re getting ready to be built up and not just for Tony Harrison. We’re trying to unify. We’re coming for everybody in the division. I’m super stoked to be with my brother and opening this first show on the new deal between PBC and FOX.

“Tony Harrison is a great fighter and I’m happy to be up against him. There are a lot of great fighters in this division and he’s another quality one. He’s dropped 21 fighters, so we know he has power. I feel like I’ve faced the much tougher competition and I’m going to show it on December 22.”