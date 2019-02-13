Twisted Fate—The Hilton Family

By Boxing News on February 13, 2019
Twisted Fate—The Hilton Family
Boxing was in their blood, but so was a propensity toward alcoholism and bad behavior.

Meet the Fighting Hiltons. There are five brothers. All five fought as amateurs. Four of the five fought professionally. Their father was Canadian champion for 10 years. Their grandfather and great grandfather also fought. Boxing was in their blood, but so was a propensity toward alcoholism and outrageous behavior. In and out of the ring, in and out of jail, the Hiltons distinguished themselves, until the chickens came home to roost and it all came tumbling down…

Twisted Fate - The Hilton Family (Documentary)



Fighter's Info

  • Davey Hilton

  • Matthew Hilton

Origin Port Credit, ON, Canada
Date of Birth(Age) 1963.12.09 (56)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W41+L2+D2=45
Height 5 feet 8 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2007.05.01 Adam Green 12-4-0 W(UD) 10/10
2000.12.15 Dingaan Thobela 40-7-2 W(SD) 12/12
2000.09.08 Stephane Ouellet 28-3-0 L(UD) 10/10
2000.02.29 Eddie Hall 25-17-2 W(UD) 10/10
1999.05.28 Stephane Ouellet 25-2-0 W(TKO) 3/12
1998.11.27 Stephane Ouellet 25-1-0 W(TKO) 12/12

