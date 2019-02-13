Boxing was in their blood, but so was a propensity toward alcoholism and bad behavior.

Meet the Fighting Hiltons. There are five brothers. All five fought as amateurs. Four of the five fought professionally. Their father was Canadian champion for 10 years. Their grandfather and great grandfather also fought. Boxing was in their blood, but so was a propensity toward alcoholism and outrageous behavior. In and out of the ring, in and out of jail, the Hiltons distinguished themselves, until the chickens came home to roost and it all came tumbling down…