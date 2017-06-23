Two more boxers have been announced as entering the World Boxing Super Series.

Two more boxers have been announced in the past week as entering the World Boxing Super Series. In the Cruiserweight division, undefeated WBA Champion Yunier Dorticos (21-0) has signed up. He joins the IBF Champion Murat Gassiev (24-0), WBC Champion Mairis Breidis (22-0) and contender Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (53-3-1).

The Super Middleweight division tournament has also begun to take shape. George Groves (26-3), the current WBA champion, was the first announced entry. Mikkel Kessler (46-3) has passed on the opportunity to be part of the tournament. This comes despite Peter Norrelund, a board member of the World Boxing Super Series, offering the Dane a tournament wildcard. Groves has urged WBA champion Tyron Zeuge (21-0-1) to enter the tournament but BILD suggested Zeuge would pass to fight his mandatory Isaac Ekpo (31-3). The Super Middleweight tournament is a lot less formed than the Cruiserweight division. Boxers like Erik Skoglund (26-0), Julio Cesar Chavez (50-3-1), Callum Smith (22-0) and Jose Uzcategui (26-2) would be my expectation for this tournament.

Dorticos explained “I love the idea of the elimination tournament.” With three world titles in the tournament, the winner will likely become unified champion and be a well deserved winner. It seems like Tony Bellew (29-2-1) will miss the tournament which perhaps means the winner will still have another step to prove himself the best Cruiserweight in the world. Oleksandr Usyk (12-0) is currently the man generally thought of as the best in the world and Tom Loeffler described it as likely he takes part. My predictions of the four other competitors in the tournament would be Steve Cunningham (29-8-1), Dmitry Kudryashov (21-1), Mike Perez (22-2-1) and Usyk.