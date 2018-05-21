Fifteen of Seferi’s opponents had losing records. Five of them had more wins than losses.

Tyson Fury will return to the ring for the first time in two and a half years when he gets it on with unheralded Sefer Seferi…

On Saturday, June 9, at Manchester Arena in Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom, undefeated former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time in two and a half years when he gets it on with unheralded Sefer Seferi, a 39-year-old Albanian cruiserweight with a 23-1(21 KOs) record.

“Tyson is back, in fantastic shape and full of beans, ready to take the first step on the road back towards world domination once again,” his new promoter, Frank Warren, told the Telegraph. “He needs comeback fights in order to shake off the ring rust after such a lengthy absence and I am sure the fans will once again enjoy the ride back to the top.”

But why pick Seferi, about whom nobody knows nothing?

“Seferi is no pushover,” Warren said. “He’s gone the distance with a world-class fighter in Manuel Charr. He has spent the majority of his career at cruiserweight, but so had Tony Bellew and David Haye before stepping up to the heavyweight division.”

Comparing Seferi to Haye and Bellew may be unfair, to Haye and Bellew, but fair has nothing to do with it, as we’ll see when Fury and Seferi fight.

“I can’t wait to get in there and prove that I’m a better fighter than I’ve ever been,” said Fury. “I’m coming into the prime of my career now and I’ve never felt better. I’m fitter, stronger and faster than the Fury of 2015.

“We’re just three weeks away from what is going to be a huge night for the city of Manchester. I’m delighted to be fighting at the iconic Manchester Arena for the first time in my career and I’m promising the fans a special performance to thank them for their loyal support.”

Seferi is a journeyman. Despite his impressive record, 15 of men he faced had losing records. Only five of his opponents had more wins than losses.

Seferi’s single defeat came in 2016, between victories over Laszlo Hubert and Marcelo Ferreira dos Santos, against Manuel Charr to whom he lost a lopsided 10-round decision.

“This is going to be a hard fight for Fury,” said Seferi. “I’m very disciplined and always ready to take on everyone and anyone. This will not be an easy night for him. I’m coming to Manchester to beat one of the boxing legends of the 21st century.

“He is tall and strong but he won’t be ready for the pressure that I will bring on June 9. Two-and-a-half years out of the ring is a long time and nobody knows if he is still the same fighter that dethroned Wladimir Klitschko. I am going to seize this opportunity with both hands.”