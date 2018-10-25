Arriving by helicopter from Big Bear, Fury spoke about what the fight means to the sport.

On Saturday, December 10, in a fight televised live on Showtime PPV from the Staples Center in LA, Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs), the lineal heavyweight champion Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom, challenges WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs), the heavy-handed “Bronze Bomber” from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In advance of the fight, Fury hosted a Los Angeles media day earlier today at Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica.

Arriving by helicopter from nearby Big Bear, Fury spoke about the Wilder fight and what it means to the sport.

“This is an important fight for boxing, because it’s two undefeated champions facing off,” he said. “There have been people not getting in the ring with top guys for whatever reason, but here you have two fighters stepping up and onto the line.”

Boxing appears to have turned a corner, for neither the first nor last time, and a bout between two undefeated giants with comparable skills and deficits should make for an explosive contest while it lasts.

“It’s a pretty easy fight to analyze,” Fury said. “Deontay Wilder needs to connect with that big right hand and knock me out, and I need to not let him do that. I need to do whatever I can to get out the way of that right hand, and make him worry about defending my punches.”

Fury had best “get out of the way” of Wilder’s punches. He has the athleticism, but may lack the power to dissuade the Alabaman from turning out the lights.

“I already became a unified champion; I’ve crossed the bridge into the very upper echelon of the sport. This time I’m back and I’m here for good. I’m back to reclaim my throne. Even though I’ve had the tune-up fights, I feel like this is my true comeback fight.”

The less said about Fury’s tune-ups the better. He may have broken a sweat, but wins over Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta are inadequate preparation for fighting Deontay Wilder.