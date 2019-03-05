Whyte was hoping for a rematch with Joshua, who TKO’d him they fought four years ago.

Tyson Fury has an opponent. He holds no title. He’s not one of the Big Three. But he’s a serious fighter with a serious punch, plus he’s got a name to go along with his resilience.

According to BoxingScene.com, Dillian Whyte (25-1, 18 KOs), the hard-hitting contender from Brixton, London, England, is on the cusp of signing a multi-fight contract with Top Rank Promotions, giving its most recent signee, undefeated Tyson Fury 27-0-1), the lineal heavyweight champion who hails from Manchester, a credible opponent to fight somewhere down the road on ESPN+.

Whyte won’t be the first man Fury fights. Under the watchful eye of Bob Arum, it’s more likely than not that they will initially fight lesser opponents, so we can “get to know these guys,” before either suffers a loss by fighting top drawer fighters like themselves.

Whyte was hoping for a rematch with Anthony Joshua, who TKO’d the Jamaican-born bomber when they fought four years ago. But Joshua’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, nipped Whyte’s wishes in the bud by lowballing him with a $4 million offer to fight AJ a second time.

So, as Joshua prepares to defend his many titles against Jarrell Miller on June 1, Whyte has abandoned DAZN’s ship, rather than walk Fast Eddie’s plank, and signed a lucrative deal to fight Tyson Fury in the hopefully not too distant future.