By Robert Ecksel on June 9, 2018
Tyson Fury makes cruiserweight quit
His performance may have been subpar, but he assures us he’ll be better next time. (PA)

Saturday night at Manchester Arena, former unified heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury (26-0, 19 KOs), in his first fight in over two-and-a-half years, stopped unheralded cruiserweight contender Sefer Seferi (23-2, 21 KOs) at the end of round four in what was little more than a glorified sparring session.

Fury, fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks, entered the ring with an entourage the size of a village. The love in the arena was palpable, thick enough to cut with a knife, but love is fickle and the jubilation for the Gypsy King’s comeback had already begun to fade.

Seferi, fighting out of the red corner in blue and white trunks, had no business being in the ring. He was 10 years older than Fury. He was ceding 10 inches in reach to Fury. And he was fighting above his natural weight against a man to whom he was guanteed to lose.

Talk of Fury fighting Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder is way premature. He needs at least three or four fights before he’s ready to fight for a title. That will give Fury plenty of time to fighting some live competition, maybe even some top-10 heavyweights, rather than engage in the cynical matchmaking to which we were exposed.

As for the fans who threw whatever they could get their hands on into the ring to express their displeasure, well, what did you expect? This fight didn’t even look good on paper.

But Fury is pleased with his performance, happy to be back in the ring doing what he does best. His performance may have been subpar, but he assures us he’ll be better next time.

“I’ll be better next time,” he said. “Sefer is a tough guy, he’s quite awkward. I’ll have more rounds and fight a better opponent.

“I learned two and a half years is a long time to be out. I’ll take my career very seriously this time and enjoy every moment.”

