Rumors suggest that Tyson Fury will not be returning against a tough opponent.

Frank Warren announced today the return of Tyson Fury. The self-styled Gypsy King who was a unified champion of the Heavyweight division will return on June 9 at the Manchester Arena.

Fury stated “I am back to reclaim what is rightfully mine.” This of courses refers to the title belts that were stripped off him. His opponent for the return has yet to be announced although the rumors suggest that he will not be returning against a tough opponent. Signing with Warren also makes big domestic clashes with Anthony Joshua and Tony Bellew less likely.