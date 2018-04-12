Tyson Fury returns

By Cain Bradley on April 12, 2018
Tyson Fury returns
Rumors suggest that Tyson Fury will not be returning against a tough opponent.

The self-styled Gypsy King who was a unified champion of the Heavyweight division will return on June 9 at the Manchester Arena…

Frank Warren announced today the return of Tyson Fury. The self-styled Gypsy King who was a unified champion of the Heavyweight division will return on June 9 at the Manchester Arena.

Fury stated “I am back to reclaim what is rightfully mine.” This of courses refers to the title belts that were stripped off him. His opponent for the return has yet to be announced although the rumors suggest that he will not be returning against a tough opponent. Signing with Warren also makes big domestic clashes with Anthony Joshua and Tony Bellew less likely.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Tyson Fury Frank Warren tony bellew cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Tyson Fury

Real Name Tyson Luke Fury
Origin Manchester Lancashire United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.08.12 (30)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W24+L0+D0=24
Height 6 feet 9 inches
Reach 85 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.02.28 Christian Hammer 17-3-0 W(RTD) 8/12
2014.11.29 Dereck Chisora 20-4-0 W(RTD) 10/12
2014.02.15 Joey Abell 29-7-0 W(TKO) 4/10
2013.04.20 Steve Cunningham 25-5-0 W(KO) 7/12
2012.12.01 Kevin Johnson 28-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.07.07 Vinny Maddalone 35-7-0 W(TKO) 5/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record