The heavyweight division is in flux. Andy Ruiz saw to that. Anthony Joshua flopped at Madison Square Garden. It was unsightly. While his team regroups for the reclamation project, Deontay Wilder feasts on challengers,Tyson Fury feasts on Germans, and the crowd shouts hooray.

The rest of us just want to know if they’re fighting again.

Speaking to the press at an event at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre, Fury spilled the beans.

“The rematch has been confirmed and signed, 22 February,” he said. “It’s on, the rematch.”

The audience stirred. Their first fight was memorable. The rematch will be nothing less.

“This time I am going to knock him out,” said Fury. “This time I haven’t been out the ring for three years, this time I haven’t been abusing too much alcohol.”

