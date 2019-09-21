“That’s not a guy that you want hitting on that eye that just got cut several months prior.”

The previously scheduled February 22 rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and “lineal” heavyweight champion Tyson Fury may need to be rescheduled. The Swede Otto Wallin, another no-hope European fighter brought on to burnish Fury’s reputation, exceeded expectations. He not only brought the fight to Fury. He also drew first blood with a legal punch, hobbling the big man with two nasty gashes above his right eye. They weren’t the worse cuts in boxing history, but they were bad enough to cause ESPN, in a transparent ploy to protect their reported $100 million investment, to in effect put their thumb on the scale so as to insure Fury’s victory, however messy and unsatisfying that victory was.

Everyone has weighed in on Fury’s cut, which required 47 stitches to close, and how long it will take to heal, assuming his damaged right eye ever fully heals. Among those whose diagnosis is being treated with something resembling scorn is Andre Ward, who told fellow ESPN talking head Max Kellerman, “It’s never going to be the same, but it’s going to be better. The scar tissue will have formed, and he won’t have the softness and the redness around his eye that he would have if he tried to come back too soon, because we don’t want any excuses.”

None of us want excuses, but are nevertheless presented with excuses, interspersed amidst the doubletalk which often seems the lingua franca of our sport.

“I’ve been screaming about the rematch as much as anybody,” continued Ward. “The fighters need it for their legacy, but I’m not as optimistic as a lot of people right now who are saying the cut is a foregone conclusion. Tyson is going to get cleared. That cut took 47 stitches. He may be cleared by a Commission, but that cut is going to be soft, and it’s going to be red.

“You’re going up against probably the hardest puncher in boxing in Deontay Wilder. That’s not a guy that you want hitting on that eye that just got cut several months prior. Personally, even though it’s not ideal, and even though it makes people wait even longer, I would like to see this fight pushed back a little bit more just to make sure Tyson Fury’s eye is ready to go. It’s never going to be perfect.”

Perfection is in the eye of the beholder, and Fury, whose claim to fame is primarily his defensive prowess, may become an even more defensive fighter, which will no doubt thrill his detractors, even more than the fact that he got sliced and diced by a handpicked opponent he was supposed to overwhelm.