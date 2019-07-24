Mike Tyson was undefeated at the time with a record of 36 wins alongside 32 knockouts.

Weekend fights on HBO in the late 1980’s were always lots of fun. Although there were indeed effective means of advertising and reminders of an upcoming championship bout, the kitschy as well as catchy video vignettes which preceded the contests often told us all we needed to know. In the case of the most polarizing fighter of that particular era, “Iron” Mike Tyson, the descriptive video snippets were often considerably greater in terms of elapsed time than the then-heavyweight champion’s actual moments in the ring.

Thirty years ago on Monday, boxing scribes were perhaps in need of getting creative in regards to Tyson’s first round knockout win over Carl Williams the night before. There wasn’t much to report on that July 21, 1989 evening in Atlantic City because Mike took two seconds longer to dispose of Williams than he had done just over a year earlier against Michael Spinks. That highly anticipated bout, of course made headlines across the sporting world after Tyson wiped out the then-‘lineal’ heavyweight champion in 91 seconds. The official time against Carl “The Truth” Williams was 93, yet this particular stoppage win wasn’t without controversy, depending on who is asked.

At the time, Williams had a record of 22 victories (17 KO’s) against two losses, the first of which was a closely fought contest with then-champion Larry Holmes in May of 1985. He was then mauled in the second round by Mike Weaver nine months later, which made the road to another title shot all the more difficult for the South Jamaica, Queens, New York native. Williams took just over 16 months off before he began the climb back, which ultimately resulted in three consecutive stoppage wins. He ended up on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s aforementioned demolition of Michael Spinks in an IBF Heavyweight Title Eliminator against Trevor Berbick, who was of course the man Tyson crushed in two rounds in November of 1986 to become the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Although he was far from a gang buster that night, he moved himself into a position to face Tyson in due time. Williams knocked out “Big House” Mike Rouse in three rounds in November 1988 and Mike Tyson stopped Frank Bruno the following February in round five. The showdown was then made and of course, it was a very short night for “Iron” Mike, who was undefeated at the time with a record of 36 wins alongside 32 knockouts. Just as he’d done in sparring sessions with a then 17-year-old Mike Tyson in 1983, Williams tried to control the early moments of the contest with his jab. As we found out, Carl’s advantages in both height (6 inches) as well as reach (14 inches) didn’t pan out to anything at all.

It was much like HBO’s Larry Merchant had predicted before the contest. “In this case, slim to none and I’m not even sure if ‘Slim’ came to town,” he commented. A crushing left hook to the head put Williams on his butt and into the ropes midway through the very first round. Carl did his best to regain his composure and even though he was on his feet by the count of eight, referee Randy Neumann, himself a former fighter, quickly decided that “The Truth” was in no condition to continue. Those of us old (or wise) enough to remember watching all of this play out on live TV may have been left to wonder what would’ve happened if Neumann had given the fallen challenger a second chance. We’ll never know but we can easily guess.

None of it matters now, of course, yet where the proverbial ball rolled after that night in “A.C.” eventually led to a the type of stalemate to which we’ve sadly become accustomed. The waiting game as well as the “what if?” and “why not?” game. Sitting ringside that night was a young Evander Holyfield. A victorious Tyson had indicated to Larry Merchant that while Holyfield was on his radar, he was in no way in his immediate future. Unsurprisingly, Carl Williams was pissed off at the stoppage and felt that he was a pawn in a blatant game of disrespect.

“I wasn’t knocked out,” said the challenger who sadly passed away in 2013 after a battle with cancer. “I was knocked down and the referee stopped the fight. I think that politics was involved in all of that and that they’re just clearing the way for the Holyfield fight.” As we would find out eight months later, one of the names mentioned to Tyson during his post-fight interview, James “Buster” Douglas (who himself had defeated Oliver McCall on the night’s undercard) was put in place as a minor speed bump en route to a showdown with Evander.

Could we ever have imagined that not only would Mike Tyson suffer what still stands as the greatest defeat in boxing history against Douglas, but also witness the wait for a date in the ring with Holyfield extend all the way to late 1996? It would ultimately be “Real Deal” Holyfield who would celebrate a fine reign as heavyweight champion while Tyson was sent away for reformatory purposes.

Maybe “The Truth” laid some truth on us that night at Boardwalk Hall. Strange days indeed, but wait. Stranger still is the fact that one of Mike Tyson’s advisers just before his knockout win over Williams is now the President of the United States.

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita