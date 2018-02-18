“I was able to land shots that I knew were hurting him.” (Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME)

Among a welter of satisfying fights over the weekend, the most satisfying of all was the IBF welterweight eliminator televised on Showtime between Yordenus Ugas (21-3, 10 KOs), from Miami, Florida, by way of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, and Ray Robinson (24-3, 12 KOs), the lanky southpaw from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ugas scored a seventh round knockout and is now ranked number two by the IBF.

The bout was as exciting as it was competitive. Ugas dropped Robinson in the closing minute of round one. He was deducted a point when both fighters traded punches after the bell at the end of the fourth.

Ugas dominated the action but Robinson, who seemed to wobble at each punch the Cuban landed, at least kept him honest.

In the opening minute of round seven, Ugas floored Robinson with a massive right hand. He beat the count but could not beat the odds. With Robinson hurt and his back to the ropes, Ugas unleashed a fusillade of punches, forcing referee Robert Byrd to wave it off at 1:05.

“I felt like I was the stronger fighter by far and he didn’t hurt me,” said Ugas after the fight. “He lost a point for hitting me after the bell sounded, and knocked me down, but even that didn’t hurt me.”

That doesn’t explain the referee’s call, because there is no suitable explanation.

“He was very awkward and his style threw off my timing,” Ugas added. “Luckily I was able to land body shots that I knew were hurting him. I was able to dictate the pace and we were never in trouble.”

It used to be everyone wanted a piece of Floyd Mayweather. That has gratefully faded, at least for now. These days everyone wants the young gun at welterweight, a tribute to the depth of his talent.

“I want Errol Spence next,” said Ugas. “Everyone wants Errol.”