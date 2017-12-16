Ulysse Hammers Hebrew Hammer
Saturday night at Place Bell in Laval, Québec, Canada, in a fight televised live in the U.S. on HBO World Championship Boxing, Yves Ulysse Jr. (15-1, 9 KOs), from Montréal, Québec, Canada, slaughtered previously unbeaten Cletus “Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (21-1, 17 KOs), from Brooklyn, New York, after 10 lopsided rounds.
Ulysse, fighting out of the blue corner in red and black trunks, dropped Seldin, fighting out of the red corner in purple trunks, three times in the first three rounds. The “Hammer” is tough, but he got nailed throughout the fight.
According to CompuBox, Ulysse landed 157 of 360 total punches thrown (44%) to 42 of 333 (13%) for Seldin. It was even worse in the power punch department. Ulysse landed 143 of 281 power punches thrown (51%) to 34 of 220 (15%) for the “Hebrew Hammer.”
The final scores were 99-88 across the board.
It was a mismatch, less fight than execution.
don from prov 07:42am, 12/18/2017
Tough sport, huh? I thought I heard Seldin’s trainer tell him to go to the body—but he sure didn’t stress the idea. What I am still amazed about is why more people are not all over Able Sanchez and/or Golovkin for not doing serious body-work against Alvarez—a one minute per round fighter who could surely be made to gas. Golovkin was going to get countered no matter what he did, and he seemed more than able to handle what Alvarez threw. ...
Oops, did I slip off-subject here?
Norm Marcus 05:42am, 12/17/2017
Seldin was definitely out boxed last night. The only way a puncher can beat a good boxer is to slow him down with body shots. Get in close and pound away at whatever you can hit. Ribs, stomach, chest, the whole torso. Eventually the guy won’t be able to dance and fly. Then you get a chance to land your bombs to the head and knock him out.
Seldin’s trainer just kept telling him to go for the head for a KO. Again, first you have to slow the ballerina down.
The Hammer needs a new trainer. Trainer Brodsky lost that fight for Seldin in the corner!
Kid Blast 10:24pm, 12/16/2017
As predicted. This guy is a counterpuncher’s w-t dream.