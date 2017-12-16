Ulysse landed 143 of 281 power punches. Seldin landed 34 of 220. (Ed Mulholland/HBO)

Saturday night at Place Bell in Laval, Québec, Canada, in a fight televised live in the U.S. on HBO World Championship Boxing, Yves Ulysse Jr. (15-1, 9 KOs), from Montréal, Québec, Canada, slaughtered previously unbeaten Cletus “Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (21-1, 17 KOs), from Brooklyn, New York, after 10 lopsided rounds.

Ulysse, fighting out of the blue corner in red and black trunks, dropped Seldin, fighting out of the red corner in purple trunks, three times in the first three rounds. The “Hammer” is tough, but he got nailed throughout the fight.

According to CompuBox, Ulysse landed 157 of 360 total punches thrown (44%) to 42 of 333 (13%) for Seldin. It was even worse in the power punch department. Ulysse landed 143 of 281 power punches thrown (51%) to 34 of 220 (15%) for the “Hebrew Hammer.”

The final scores were 99-88 across the board.

It was a mismatch, less fight than execution.