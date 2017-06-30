His frame is impressive, he recently played the body double of Anthony Joshua in adverts.

Umar Sadiq, the impressive amateur, has signed with Frank Warren. He boxed for England and Nigeria, coming close to representing them in the 2016 Olympics. He won the Haringey Box Cup twice for Repton, the English title belt, the University Championships and was a London ABA finalist who has been a mainstay in the top ten British amateur rankings.

He is a very confident young man who believes in his talent and claimed “it is time to take it to the next level.” His frame is impressive, he recently played the body double of Anthony Joshua in adverts. Sadiq spoke of being at British title level after “five novice fights.” He was also a sparring partner for James DeGale prior to the Badou Jack fight and he was very impressed.